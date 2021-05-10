Baylee Despot threatened to kill man for stolen gun, Bakersfield 3 testimony says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A police detective said Monday he was told that Baylee Despot, a member of “Bakersfield 3”, threatened to kill a man, believing he had stolen a gun.

“I’ll kill that (expletive) if I get the chance,” Despote said of Micah Holsonbake, according to a witness who spoke to Detective Chad Garrett.

Prosecutors say she followed through on the threat.

They allege that Despot and Matthew Queen, 44, tortured and killed Holsonbake in March 2018. His severed arm ended up in the Kern River months later. The rest of his body has not been found.

Garrett’s testimony took place on day four of Queen’s preliminary hearing, during which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to order Queen to stand trial for murder and dozens of other counts. accusation.

Despot is also accused. She disappeared in April 2018 and has not heard from since.

It is alleged that she and the Queen tortured Holsonbake to extract information from him about the alleged stolen weapon. Witnesses said the Queen and Holsonbake assembled illegal AR-15 type weapons.

The garage where prosecutors claim Holsonbake was tortured belonged to Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, prosecutors said. Vandecasteele, 34, is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon.

Garrett questioned Vandecasteele while the latter was in prison. He said Vandecasteele admitted that Despot and Queen requested to use her garage to interrogate Holsonbake, and that Despot entered the house twice to retrieve items which she then brought back to the garage. One item was a pair of scissors, the other a paring knife.

Despot later entered Vandecasteele’s house shaking and “looking as pale as a ghost,” Vandecasteele said according to Garrett. Queen told Vandecasteele that Despot saw something she shouldn’t have, according to Vandecasteele’s statement.

The next day, Vandecasteele tells Garrett, Queen returned to Vandecasteele’s and asked for help getting rid of something. Garrett said Vandecasteele told him he saw a large black tub with a black cover – large enough to hold a body – in the back of Queen’s vehicle.

Vandecasteele said he was ‘drug sick’ from drug use the night before and had not gone with Queen to get rid of what was in the tub, said Garrett.

Holsonbake and Despot are both members of what is known as the Bakersfield 3, acquaintances who were killed or missing within two months of each other in 2018. James Kulsad, the third person, was shot dead in the south west of Bakersfield on April 8, 2018 and his murder is still unsolved.

Other charges against Queen relate to kidnapping and threatening other people, prosecutors said. Two people testified at the hearing that Queen kidnapped and pointed a gun at them in separate incidents.

A witness, Megan Farmer, said Queen pointed a gun at her as he questioned her about whether Despot was loyal to her. Another witness, Caleb Seiler, told the Queen of the Court and two other men took him from his bed in the middle of the night and drove him to the Oildale area while questioning him.

Queen pointed a gun at him that Seiler believed to be real, but turned out to be a BB gun, Seiler said.

Seiler said he, Queen, and later Holsonbake were involved in the illegal manufacture of AR-type rifles. He testified that they kept some and sold others.