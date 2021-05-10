Fashion
Interview with Sally Singer on Amazon – Amazon Fashion Direction
Taylor hillGetty Images
Joined Amazon last year to lead fashion management, Sally Singer is a woman who has made her career with good taste. His good faith money combined with the launch of Luxury stores on Amazon (a luxury digital storefront accessible via the app by making purchases by department and selecting Luxury) have helped make the e-commerce giant a must-see destination for fashion lovers. The singer shares her 13 current purchases with BAZAAR.com here, as well as some thoughts on her e-commerce journey and how magazine life helped her prepare for a career change.
What drew you to this role at Amazon?
When I left my previous job, I knew my next role had to be fully digital. Don’t get me wrong: I love print – magazines, books, newspapers, catalogs, all of that – but I love the challenge of innovation even more, of what’s to come for culture and for my own journey. . So when I was offered this job at Amazon, it was the perfect next step. I had spent a decade documenting and celebrating the global style; by joining Amazon I would be able to help almost everyone get dressed every day, and I hope I feel a little more extraordinary in the process.
Can you share some of the similarities and differences between your current role and what you have done in the editorial world?
I’ve always had a broad view of fashion and style, and my editorial work from the start reflected a very inclusive idea of who and what should be celebrated as chic. I don’t think I’ve ever subscribed to normative notions of beauty and luxury and always tried in my writings and portfolios to celebrate the magical look of everyday life as it is experienced everywhere. Now at Amazon, I want to continue to help find fashion solutions and inspiration for people around the world of all sizes, backgrounds, ages, abilities and means without friction or judgment. Fashion can accomplish so many different purposes – to blend in or stand out, to offer comfort or sizzle – but it always has to bring joy. So this job is a huge responsibility and a privilege. And the differences between that and what I’ve done before are in the details of learning a very specific new business.
I’m curious about the pace: does the nature of e-commerce mean that it is actually a much faster turnaround time than the printed editorial or, conversely, does it require- there even longer planning?
In some ways it’s faster – Amazon has a ‘bent for action’, so decisions (based on data) can be made in a lickety-split fashion – and in other cases it may require longer lead times (for example, the development of different shopping experiences and innovations). What I have enjoyed most about my past work in digital media is thinking hour by hour of the reader; I loved the challenge of marrying content with the rhythms of everyday life, while taking into account time zones and geographies, niche audiences and specific platforms. I love this whole massive puzzle. And I hope I can bring some of that multi-conversational, multi-narrative energy to Amazon Fashion.
Wide Ribbed Puff Sleeve Top
amazon.com
$ 20.90
“A neat neckline and a pretty sleeve for Zoom calls (to pair with a pearl necklace) … and what a nice price!”
Mirja heeled sandal
amazon.com
$ 259.95
“A little ’70s art teacher, a little Scandi model on vacation, I wear these wooden heels every summer to anchor flowing dresses and accentuate worn jeans.”
Moon dress
amazon.com
$ 425.00
“Every summer deserves a new sundress – for fun and getaways, romantic or otherwise.”
Long mesh shorts with pockets
Champion
amazon.com
“My pandemic fitness hobby is basketball, and I practice in breathable, affordable, and believable shorts.”
Classic straight jeans
“Timeless, timeless and comfortable: Even when denim trends say otherwise, I default to a mid-rise rise and straight leg.”
Samba Classic Running Shoe
“I have been wearing Sambas since middle school. It’s important to stay true to your style, where you can, for life. “
Boudoir 30 sandal
Aquazzura
amazon.com
$ 725
“For me, the fanciest slide has a low heel and a lot of personality.”
Crispy Collar
HVAC stones
amazon.com
$ 5,160
“I love the very personal and deeply understated glamor of CVC Stones.”
Nautical print pajamas
Dundas
amazon.com
$ 690
“Peter Dundas worn on the red carpet is like a fashion dream. Dundas for the bed? Paradise!”
High socks
Charvet
amazon.com
$ 75 each
“These socks are the ultimate luxury and go best with a severe pencil skirt, crisp shirt and loafers. Treat them well and they will retain their crisp shape and luscious hues.
Radarte heart print t-shirt and red roses print jogging pants
Tool bag in natural canvas
L / uniform
amazon.com
$ 750
“A utilitarian vibe in a stylish summer bag: it beckons gardens, beach walks, outdoor markets – everything I love.”
