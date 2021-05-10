How Bethany Williams is building a new fashion world





Bethany Williams is beaming on the other end of our video chat and rightly so. When we spoke, she had just been announced the winner of the British Fashion Council and British VogueFashion fund for designers. As the winner, she will receive a grant of 200,000 to grow her business and will appear in the June issue of British Vogue alongside the other finalists: Supriya Lele, Alighieri, Completedworks, Halpern, Asai, Richard Malone, ELV Denim, Chopova Lowena, Olubiyi Thomas and Kwadian Editions. I didn’t think we were going to win so I was really, really shocked about it, said Williams in awe. There are so many amazing designers; it’s amazing to be by their side and to be included in the group. What makes Williams stand above the rest? Next to her casual, often unisex pieces, this could be her way of working. Rather than following a traditional design and production model, she organized her business to have a net positive impact on the planet and on communities across the UK and Europe. Since the inception of her brand, she has partnered with community organizations like UK Making for Change, which trains and employs women imprisoned in fashion manufacturing; Italys San Patrignano Foundation, which works with people struggling with drug addiction; and a new organization called Mending for Good. She is also working on the creation of a textile recycling and upcycling center in London for herself and her peers. During the pandemic, she established the Emergency designer network in the UK, alongside Holly Fulton and Phoebe Englis, she is the 2019 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Young Designers. Families modeled in the Bethany Williamss spring 2021 look book. Photo: Ruth Ossai / Courtesy of Bethany Williams Photo: Ruth Ossai / Courtesy of Bethany Williams After talking with her for 20 minutes, you get the feeling that Bethanyor Beth, as everyone calls her, is fully integrated into a caring and attentive fashion community. There is no Bethany Williams, the brand, without the people who make it, a point hammered by the soft cheers and laughter heard right off the camera when we called. The cash prize received from the BFC / BV program, she explains, isn’t really for her either. We really want to be able to use the grant to create as many jobs as possible, as well as training programs and opportunities, she said. The first step is to work with Make the change on its new warehouse and workshop in Poplar, east London. There, Williams will set up an entire studio, a textile recycling program and a workshop, so that women previously in the prison system can have paid employment. Especially after COVID there are high levels of unemployment in the UK and we are really interested in being able to share and develop our craft techniques, including with other designers, Williams said, explaining that she hopes the studio can become a hub and resource for designers across Britain

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos