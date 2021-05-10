Tom Ford is excited to return to live shows in September – WWD





After two difficult seasons with very few in-person fashion shows, Tom Ford, President of the Fashion Designers Council, is looking forward to a “significant return to live shows”. In a statement on Monday, Ford said this season’s shows in September would be an opportunity to “reaffirm the resilience and independence of American and New York fashion as a global fashion force.” As reported, New York Fashion Week will run from September 8 to 12. Ford said the talent lineup will be strong with designers returning weekly and, in some cases, New York. He confirmed he plans to show his spring 2022 collection in New York City during the week. The Met Gala for the Costume Institute’s “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” will close NYFW. Ford, as noted, is honorary chairman of the benefit. Anna Wintour will be co-chair, along with Instagram’s Adam Mosseri. The other co-chairs are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. The event is scheduled for September 13. A second Met Gala is scheduled for May 2, 2022. “I started my career on Seventh Avenue and although I have spent most of my professional life in Europe, I am incredibly proud to be an American designer and to be a part of our community and Fashion Week. of New York, ”said Ford. The CFDA said it expects the week to feature a return to in-person shows produced under New York state health guidelines, as well as a continuation of digital collection shows. As reported last month, several designers have said they will host a live show in September, such as Gabriela Hearst, Pyer Moss, Markarian and Jonathan Simkhai. Others like Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung and Michael Kors had not yet made up their minds. Tommy Hilfiger is not revisiting the NYFW schedule as reported. Jason Wu has been one of the few designers to host live fashion shows over the past two seasons. He had not yet decided on the format for September. Rebecca Minkoff, who has also hosted ‘Buy Now, Wear Now’ live events, is planning a live event in September. As France gradually lifts restrictions related to the pandemic, the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s clothing has been cleared for shows and physical presentations. Men’s parades are scheduled for June 22-27. Italy is also opening up. Last month, the organizer of Milan Fashion Week, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italian, said it is planning a men’s fashion week that will include both digital and physical events. The Milan Fashion Week men’s collection will take place from June 18 to 22. FOR MORE STORIES: Are American designers going to live in September? Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka at the Cochair Met Gala







