12 best leather sneakers for men of 2021

So you are looking for a pair of leather sneakers. Good call! Canvas has its charm – we’re all about stunning shoes around these pieces – and organic leathers and vegan alternatives have their place, but good old-fashioned leather is hard to beat when you’re on the hunt for. comfortable sneakers. right out of the box and get even better when you wear them.

In addition, leather sneakers simply look great. Not that there is one type of style that defines the term “leather sneaker”. This could also apply to classic tennis sneakers, old school basketball shoes or modern minimalist kicks. In fact, we have all three on this list, not to mention a host of other options. If you’re looking for something vintage-inspired with big color hits, we’ve got it.

But as you scroll through everything, you will notice that there is a bit more of the low-key and low variety. Why? Well, because you can get great ones at every point of the price range, on the one hand, and we wanted to make sure you know your options. But also because it’s easy to play with the way you style them. While an Air Force 1 can be more difficult to wear with a costume, you can be sure that a pair of Common Projects (or Koio, or Lacoste or Greats) will look particularly * the boss’s kiss * under your pants without breaking. Flip it over and you can also wear it with a t-shirt and shorts. Or jeans. Or chinos. The world (of the pants) is your oyster.

But before you wear your new leather sneakers, you’ll need to find the pair that deserves a place in your rotation. To do this, keep reading.