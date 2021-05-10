Fashion
12 best leather sneakers for men of 2021
Courtesy
So you are looking for a pair of leather sneakers. Good call! Canvas has its charm – we’re all about stunning shoes around these pieces – and organic leathers and vegan alternatives have their place, but good old-fashioned leather is hard to beat when you’re on the hunt for. comfortable sneakers. right out of the box and get even better when you wear them.
In addition, leather sneakers simply look great. Not that there is one type of style that defines the term “leather sneaker”. This could also apply to classic tennis sneakers, old school basketball shoes or modern minimalist kicks. In fact, we have all three on this list, not to mention a host of other options. If you’re looking for something vintage-inspired with big color hits, we’ve got it.
But as you scroll through everything, you will notice that there is a bit more of the low-key and low variety. Why? Well, because you can get great ones at every point of the price range, on the one hand, and we wanted to make sure you know your options. But also because it’s easy to play with the way you style them. While an Air Force 1 can be more difficult to wear with a costume, you can be sure that a pair of Common Projects (or Koio, or Lacoste or Greats) will look particularly * the boss’s kiss * under your pants without breaking. Flip it over and you can also wear it with a t-shirt and shorts. Or jeans. Or chinos. The world (of the pants) is your oyster.
But before you wear your new leather sneakers, you’ll need to find the pair that deserves a place in your rotation. To do this, keep reading.
Grand Crosscourt II Trainers
Cole Haan has built his business on shoes suitable for the office. And unless you’re working somewhere with a pretty heavy dress code, these Grand Crosscourt II will be perfect for the job. If it’s not the case? This is what the weekend (or WFH) is for.
Club C 85 Trainers
People tend to think of the middle of the last century when they talk about old-fashioned tennis shoes and the timelessness of their aesthetics, and that’s not entirely unreasonable. But the Club C – a bit bulkier, with plentiful signage and a bit of attitude – also argues for keeping the ’80s in mind.
Superstar shoes
Okay, very good: the toe is made of rubber. But 1) this is the defining feature of the shoe also called “Shell Toe”, and it looks cool, and 2) the rest of the upper is full grain leather. It might not be the pinnacle of basketball tech anymore, but the Superstar is still slapping.
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers
Speaking of shoes that still snap: the Nike Air Force 1. Uptown has been at the heart of sneaker culture since it first hit the streets in 1982 (despite a brief hiatus between 84 and 86), and that’s going strong for that. the same day. When it comes to colorways – and there have been plenty of them over the years – it’s hard to beat triple white.
Carnaby Evo Bl 1 Trainers
amazon.com
$ 95.00
The crocodile also comes on the shoes. And if these shoes are clean low-tops with a full leather upper and a little piping in the heel for extra style, well … so much the better.
BLVD Court Trainers
wolverine.com
$ 129.00
Wolverine brings the expertise he gained working on his world famous boots to the sneaker game with these sneakers from his BLVD collection. Made in León, Mexico, an internationally renowned shoemaker’s seat, they are made from durable leather and finished with a suede “T” tip and stitched leather piping.
Generous sneakers
greats.com
$ 179.00
Not enough As minimalist as some of its counterparts in the ever-expanding ecosystem of (largely direct-to-consumer) companies doing (mostly) low-key kicks, the Royale has carved out legions of fans. With its made in Italy construction and premium leather upper, this is no surprise.
Legend Z Trainers
amazon.com
$ 198.00
Made from Italian nappa leather (based on an Italian Margom sole), the Good Man Brand’s Legend sneakers live up to their name. Legendary comfort, refinement, versatility … you get the essentials.
White Gum Capri Sneakers
A gum sole with a shiny white leather upper is such a good (and classic) combo that it’s a little surprising not to see it more often. So we thank Koio for this Italian-made, crafted pair – you guessed it! – in Italian leather and finished with hand painted edges.
Original Achilles leather sneakers
mrporter.com
$ 410.00
Want to give one brand the kick-off of the minimalist leather sneaker movement? These are joint projects, without a doubt. The Achilles is the OG, a modern classic that is still for many men the hero of the brand’s production to this day. In other words: if you have the scratch, you really can’t go wrong.
Rhecess distressed leather high-top trainers
mrporter.com
$ 465.00
Hey remember wayyyyy Back in the days when we were talking about vintage-inspired sneakers with a big splash of color? Well, there we are! You did it! They’re from Rhude, made from soft, supple leather, and come in a teal and black colourway that’s darn perfect for the warmer months to come.
Sneaker out of the office
nordstrom.com
$ 515.00
Or maybe you like your shades a little softer. This is what Virgil Abloh & co. serve with these baby blue and white Out of Office sneakers, which only wear one bit a resemblance to a color often used by a major sportswear brand named after a certain basketball legend. Call it a tribute. Or call it nothing but beautiful leather sneakers.
