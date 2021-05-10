Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Seton Hill Men’s Lacrosse Takes Top Honors





Seton Hill cleaned up when the postseason awards were announced by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The Griffins’ men’s lacrosse team, which placed second in the standings, reached the conference title game and won their third consecutive NCAA Division II tournament entry, won two top honorees and 12 choice for all conferences. Junior Logan Gray was named Specialist of the Year and senior Kevin Mo was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Seton Hill’s first team caps, including Gray and Mo, included graduate student Logan Maloni (attack), junior Christian Krauch (defense) and senior Thomas Hanulak (midfielder). Six Griffins made the second team: graduate student Ryan Manbeck (attack), senior Andrew Clark (defense), senior Zack Estabrooks (midfielder) and junior McGarity Harper (midfielder), junior Jack VanSlooten (long stick midfielder) and junior Blake Profio (short stick in midfield). Junior defenseman Remy Sell took third-team honors in defense. The Griffins (11-2) face St. Anslem (12-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in an NCAA first-round game in Erie. Female lacrosse Seton Hill: The Griffins (13-2) are heading to the NCAA Division II tournament for the second year in a row. They will play East Stroudsburg (10-3) in the first round at 2 p.m. Friday. Seton Hill finished second in the PSAC after losing to West Chester in the Conference Championship. Baseball Bugle: Senior Will Constantin (Franklin Regional) has started 24 games this season with the Golden Eagles. He has 12 runs and six RBIs. He went 2 for 2 with a brace in a 2-0 loss to Mercyhurst. Kansas State: Junior outfielder Zach Kokoska (Latrobe) extended his base streak to 41 games and his hitting streak to eight games, as the Wildcats rallied late to defeat Baylor, 10-3. The team hit three home runs and scored seven times in the ninth. Saint Vincent: TJ Daily went 3 for 3 with a homerun and three RBIs, and Jordan Sabol went 3 for 5 with two runs to support Tom Bash’s strong seven innings as the Bearcats (14-14, 13-10 PAC) beat Westminster, 6-2, to win a split. Seton hill: The top-flight Griffins (31-4, 23-4 PSAC West) ended the regular season with a four-game sweep from Pitt-Johnstown, using the long ball to increase their winning streak to eight before the tournament. PSAC. Graduate student Tommy Pellis (Greensburg Central Catholic) has scored four times in the series, while senior Jordan Fiedor (Hempfield), second student Owen Sabol (Norwin), graduate student Canice Ejoh and senior Derek Orndorff have all landed solo hits, bringing the Griffins’ season home. -run total to 53. The second victory in the series gave longtime Griffins coach Marc Marizzaldi his 600th career victory. Seton Hill will seed the PSAC tournament and host Gannon at noon Wednesday in a 9-end first-round game. Soft ball Our Lady: Senior pitcher Morgan Ryan (Hempfield) gave four hits, struck out three and walked twice in five innings as the Fighting Irish (31-12, 20-10) took down Boston College, 10-0. Ryan is down to 3-1 for the season. Soccer John Carroll: Junior defensive back Nate Leopold (Franklin Regional) has been named to the Ohio Athletic Conference defensive team. He led the team in a four-game season with 21 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for a loss and three assists. Male athletics Allegheny: Freshman Jacob Boord (Hempfield) won the javelin title at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships with a 168-foot, 7-inch throw, dusting second place by six feet. Female athletics Bugle: Sophomore Jenna Uncapher (Hempfield) finished fourth in the heptathlon at the PSAC Championships with 4,053 points. She is only the third athlete in program history to score over 4,000 points. On the final day of competition, Uncapher was sixth in the long jump (4.96 meters), fifth in the javelin (30.48), third in the 800 meters (2: 34.36) and tied for ninth in the high jump (1.50). . She accumulated 2380 points in the first four events of Day 1. Slippery rock: Sophomore Rachel Hutchinson (Hempfield) placed fourth in hammer throw (48.35 meters) at the PSAC Championships.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a staff writer for Tribune-Review.







