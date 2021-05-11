Kate Middleton’s wedding dress inspired Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson and other brides



















Nichola murphy Kate Middleton married Prince William in a Sarah Burton wedding dress by Alexander McQueen. Discover famous brides inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge …

It has been ten years since Kate Middleton married Prince william at Westminster Abbey, but she wedding dress continues to be a huge source of inspiration for brides. MORE: 5 Royal Engagement Ring Replica You Can Buy On Amazon: From Kate Middleton To Princess Beatrice The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a timeless dress by Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen with long lace sleeves and a full skirt – much like Grace Kelly. But have you noticed that the likes of Kim kardashian and Kelly clarkson put on some awesome bridal outfits that look like Kate’s? Take a look at the stunning royal-inspired looks of the past ten years … Loading the player … WATCH: Look back at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton Kim kardashian keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014 in a custom mermaid dress from Givenchy. Although the sheer lace back and waistline is different from Kate’s, there is no doubt about the similarities of the lace long sleeves and the awesome veil. Rose Leslie Game of thrones Star Rose Leslie certainly looked like kings when she married Kit Harrington. The actress opted for a long-sleeved Elie Saab dress that featured a bateau neckline and intricate floral embroidery, but her open back was a slightly bolder version of Kate’s dress. Jacqueline Jossa Always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XTTBldeJDS – Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) July 18, 2017 Jacqueline JossaThe bespoke Suzanne Neville dress was based on the “Matisse” style from the Suzanne Neville portrait collection. The fitted corset and long-sleeved beaded lace jacket recalled Kate’s figure. For the evening celebrations, the actress took off the jacket to reveal a strapless dress underneath. READ: Princess Diana’s wedding tradition that royal brides Kate and Meghan missed Nicky hilton Nicky hilton looked gorgeous in her Valentino dress on her wedding day to James Rothschild in 2015. Her high-neck lace gown was embellished with crystals and adorned with a remarkable train – three meters long, compared to Kate’s 2.7 meters. Kelly clarkson I’m officially Mrs. Blackstock 🙂 We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr – Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October, 21th 2013 When Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock fled in 2013, the singer wore a long-sleeved lace wedding dress by Temperley. The pretty dress features a V-neckline, much like Kate’s, low back and embellishments. SHOP: 8 of the best wedding costumes: ditch the wedding dress like Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh Karlie kloss How beautiful from Karlie Kloss Dior wedding dress? As she said ‘I do’ to Jared Kushner, the model wore a custom dress with a V-neckline, fitted waist, and lace sleeves. Nikki reed duskof Nikki reed looked gorgeous on her wedding day for The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in 2015. A modern twist to the Duchess’s dress, her Claire Pettibone lace gown was backless with three-quarter sleeves. PHOTOS: 19 of the most original celebrity wedding outfits of all time







