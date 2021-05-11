It’s all about the dress! | Local News





GREENSBURG As a special work / study project for her fashion and consumer science class, Greensburg Community High School senior Cassie Kramer put professional seamstress in the shadow of work Rachel Harter in a kind Learning: Design, Sew and Bead Her Own Senior Ball Gown and Wear it to the GCHS Ball at Decatur County Fairgrounds. Building a simple dress, no less elegant ball gown, is no easy task. It’s not something you do just to pass the time on a rainy Saturday afternoon, either. Assemble the right fabrics with age-old elements of clothing design and clothing construction, join the pieces of the dress with the right threads, take a tuck here and put a dart in there build a beautiful dress to fit a charming young lady is quite a business, even for a seasoned professional like Rachel Harter. To be honest with you, tailoring has been my life since I was very young, she said. Harter said her love affair with needlework began while watching her mother and learning how to make Barbie and doll clothes. I had known for a very long time that sewing was going to be part of my life. I even made my own prom dresses in high school, she says. After working in the Indiana University costume shop while in college, she earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts with a minor in theater. She worked professionally as a dressmaker for Davids Bridal and said that was how she learned about bridal and formal labor. After marrying her high school sweetheart, she moved to her hometown of Greensburg and began touching up for local clients. Kramer started designing her dress in early February. When I approached Rachel with the idea of ​​making my own prom dress, she was very excited, Kramer said. It was definitely a learning process, but Rachel was an amazing teacher! Starting with a photo of a dress Kramer used as inspiration, Harter guided the ambitious senior through the process. Cassie spent weeks scouring the internet, digging through countless bolts of satin and tulle, ordering swatches here and there, making sure each one was the right material in the right color. Once Cassie was happy with the final design and the materials she wanted to work with, the actual construction began. Cassie put every stitch in the dress, I was just the overseer, Harter said. Cassie spent countless hours at home and at school, alone and with the added help of her professors Heather Comer and Debbie Sellers, who were able to organize the learning as college credit to help her at IU. Ms Coomer and Ms Sellers helped me make design decisions on the dress, and it was always great to have their opinion to relate and compare with my own ideas, Kramer said, but I certainly wouldn’t. couldn’t do it without Rachel. We have spent countless hours together on this project. Rachel was as dedicated as I was to completing this dress to its maximum capacity, and I’m so grateful.

