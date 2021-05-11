EDGE Media Network :: Inclusiveness isn’t just style: it’s style

by Kilian Melloy EDGE Journalist Monday, May 10, 2021

Mj Rodriguez wearing Christian Cowan (Source: Christian Cowan / Instagram)



Fashion brands are increasingly embracing a new style statement: inclusiveness. In turn, they gain credibility and respect from marginalized market sectors as well as visibility.

A circle of inclusiveness and visibility between designers, the communities they represent and market, and the inevitable celebrity nimbus that gathers around the world’s top fashion stars has been the subject of a recent Popsugar article who interviewed just over half a dozen LGBTQ designers. These designers “create a world where fashion is neither for men nor for women, but to feel seen”.

Queer men working in fashion are nothing new, but where yesterday’s standards might have been a sort of “don’t ask, don’t say,” today’s designers like Christian cowan (the designer behind Lady Gaga’s pink sequined costume, Popsugar recalled), can make their identity – and the sensitivities that are informed by that identity – both a selling point and a creative police force. Flamboyance, after all, can be fabulous and, as Cowan pointed out to Popsugar, fashion “is an industry built on queer talent.”

Cowan reminded Popsugar that when the world saw Gaga wearing her creation, he “saw a woman celebrating the queer community in the mainstream media.” In turn, “it made me feel seen and appreciated.”

There is a wider range of expressiveness – and a broader sense of invitation – that comes with expansive inclusiveness. Fashion, once the prerogative of the beauty of Venus, the leggy girl, the muscular macho man and the mesomorph, now welcomes (and markets) people of all shapes, sizes, colors and genres in its great. attempted. .

This aesthetic was taking root long before now, as does any “sudden” cultural change, with designers like Jean Paul Gautier helping to lead the way; The sensitivity of Gautier, an openly gay designer August Getty noted in Popsugar’s article, “Gender binaries pin, incorporates a wide variety of cultures and is made for different body types, among others.”

Such instincts are also at work in the work of designers like Fresco Steez, a queer black community organizer and fashion designer who, EDGE noted in a profile, approached her work “as a representation of black culture, black political history, and black art and design “. Can there be more definitive proof of the good faith of a cutting edge garment artist than those in power seeking to rip and delete their work, as when officials confiscated thousands of Steez “Stop killing black people” masks?

This trend for broader inclusion and bolder creativity extends beyond fabrics and fragrances. As previously reported to EDGE, perfume suppliers (Carta Fragrances) and more commercial ventures (Old Spice) venture beyond “floral” and “musky” in the same way that ragpickers study the potentials to- beyond “pink” and “blue”, or “masculine” cuts and “feminine” cuts.

But is it more a question of marketing than of principles? And do “genderless” styles end up reinforcing traditional notions of gender and the looks, roles and behaviors that should follow?

There might be no reason not to have both, just as there is no reason not to have a healthy bottom line with a graceful and gender / class / color blind figure. Designers are in business, and that business ultimately comes down to sales. But beyond the symbiosis of creativity and capitalism, there are other forces at work, such as sustainability. Even those who are not creative visionaries can see that it is wise to help ensure that resources remain on which to draw for all the styles of tomorrow.

This extends to the human factor of the entrepreneurial equation: you don’t have to have a bleeding heart to want to defend human rights and haute couture at the same time. Such, Popsugar noted, is one of the principles behind Nicole zizithe creations of, which integrate recycling, fair trade and an ethical production model as well as a desire to “move away from biased and societal media perspectives of what we ‘should’ or ‘assume’ look like”.

“It won’t even be ‘women’s fashion’ and ‘men’s fashion’,” Zizi said, envisioning a more equitable future; “it’s going to be just ‘fashion’.”

Kilian Melloy is Associate Artistic Writer and Contributor to the EDGE Media Network. Its professional members include the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and the Elliot Norton Awards Committee of the Boston Theater Critics Association.