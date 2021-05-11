Juneau is the fashion capital of Alaska





Downtown Juneau was transformed into the fashion capital of Alaska on Saturday as local models strolled the Shattuck Way. A DJ spun tunes as a socially distant crowd sipped champagne at cafe-style tables inside the Harris Building. Fashion enthusiasts and retail buyers and owners from across the state and the Pacific Northwest descended on Juneau to preview fall collections from local and national designers during the first-ever Fashion Week. from Alaska. The event is the brainchild of Cordova Pleasants, owner of Resolute Boutique and president of Alaska Fashion Week, and Maggie McMillan and Dana Herndon, respectively vice president and secretary of Alaska Fashion Week. “It’s a place where designers, retailers and people in the industry can come together and have fun,” Pleasants said in a phone interview last week. “Our main focus is slow fashion,” she said, adding that the event focused on designers committed to sustainable development. Pleasants said that due to restrictions related to the pandemic, organizers have had to cap attendance at 100 people this year, but plan to expand the event in the future. “This is the first time people in the industry have had the opportunity to preview collections and congregate as is. It provides an important bridge for retailers. ” The models exhibited clothing and accessories for men, women and children. “We had over 20 designers, including native designers, Alaskan designers and contemporary brands,” McMillan said in an email Monday morning. She noted that the track event was sold out two weeks before Saturday’s show. “Our models were mostly local and they did a fantastic job representing Juneau,” McMillan said. Although spring has only just begun, the fall collections have made their debut to an enthusiastic audience. “The collections are really beautiful,” Pleasants said. A weekend of events Organizers planned a weekend of activities that included a film screening on the environmental impact of denim, a walking tour of the city that merged Juneau’s history with the fashions of the time, and an exhibition of unique fashion at the Juneau-Douglas Municipal Museum. Additional events included a whiskey tasting at the Narrows Bar, a special dinner at SALT, an after-party at the Imperial Saloon, and a casual Sunday morning breakfast to wrap up the event. “It was a really good event,” said Ericka Lee, who co-hosted the show. “I am so proud of the founders. They put on a great event that brought together many other companies and featured designers who have no other outlet. ” Plans are already underway for next year. “We loved sharing Juneau and our vision with our visitors and we are already looking towards Alaska Fashion Week 2022,” said McMillan. • Contact Dana Zigmund at [email protected] or 907-308-4891.









