The 5 best men’s clothing in Austin

Capra and Cavelli

Capra and Cavelli have been helping their clients look fantastic since 1995. And they know exactly what you need to be your best in Austin and beyond. And with their in-house tailor shop at the Midtown location, you can be sure that everything will be fine. Come and let them present you with an extraordinary shopping experience.

They also have a boutique in the lobby of the downtown Hilton hotel at 5th Street & Red River. There, they proudly offer a huge selection of sportswear for him and her, as well as a great selection of local jewelry.

Products:

Men, personalized, formal wear, appointments, gift cards

LOCATION:

Address: 3500 Jefferson Street, Austin, TX 78731

Call:(512) 450-1919

Website: www.capracavelli.com

COMMENTS:

Excellent service, tailored clothing, from jeans to tuxedos. Ken was very helpful. Clint P.

Knot Standard Austin Custom Suits and Mens Clothing

Knot Standard Austin Custom Suits and Mens Clothing creates personalized clothing that draws on a man’s inner greatness; to shine an exceptionally appropriate light on who he is already, motivated, ambitious, in constant search of improvement. Their clothes don’t hide who you are, they embrace and amplify it. It’s made for the best of you.

Designed to raise your level. And like you, it’s one of a kind. They consider that every man should be at his best at all times, wearing clothes made to measure for him alone. Garments made to superior standards, with the finest and most versatile fabrics available, using cutting edge technology and unmatched skill at every turn.

The knot in their logo has tremendous significance to them, representing the collaborative process between stylist and client, but also the way their clothes are made, using both the human touch and precise technology at every step.

Products:

Suits, blazers, shirts, pants, knitwear, outerwear, gift cards, collections

LOCATION:

Address: 908 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Call:(512) 253-8257

Website: www.knotstandard.com

COMMENTS:

I had a great experience with Caroline at Knot Standard. The costume came out very well and fits perfectly. Caroline took the time to research a specific color shirt I was looking for and hosted a zoom conference to show me the options she found. A nice surprise was to receive a free bespoke blazer in exchange for my business as part of a Knot Standard promotion. She helps me choose shoes for my suit and chinos for my blazer. Excellent customer service. I highly recommend. Matt B.

Men Service

Men Service has gained national recognition in numerous trade magazines, as well as in GQ magazine and the Wall Street Journal. This smart and relevant men’s clothing store was the first to carry many brands previously unavailable in Austin. Word of mouth and help from local customers and the press have fueled the success and growth of Service Menswear for over twenty years. In addition, the shop keeps local specialties such as Deus Ex Machina, Gant Rugger, Hartford, Naked & Famous Denim, Mollusk and Unbranded Brand.

Products:

Clothing, shoes, accessories, care, gifts

LOCATION:

Address: 1400 S Congress Ave # A160, Austin, TX 78704

Call:(512) 447-7600

Website: www.servicemenswear.com

COMMENTS:

Excellent service and attention with a surprising selection of quality denim. David T.

Bonobos

Bonobos was started because they couldn’t find the right pants for them. They were either too tight or too square. They fixed it. Now, they’ve expanded their playbook to shirts and suits. The secret is their iconic curved waistband. It actually conforms to the natural shape of your waist. Like most guys, they’re not big fans of shopping.

That’s why they start to create the best online shopping experience in the world, and they’ve made it the essence of what they do. It is now the largest clothing brand ever to hit the web in the United States. An informed guide will walk you through the entire Bonobos range and help you find your perfect fit.

Products:

Pants and jeans, shirts, shorts and swimwear, sweaters, golf, outerwear, suits and blazers, accessories

LOCATION:

Address: 11700 Domain Blvd Suite 110, Austin, TX 78758

Call:(512) 595-4502

Website: www.bonobos.com

COMMENTS:

I came here to help my fiancee choose a costume for our wedding. We had scheduled an appointment in advance for an hour, but we were away before that because the staff were incredibly efficient. During this time, we were treated to sparkling waters as he tried out a bunch of different costume styles and colors. The staff are extremely helpful and knowledgeable. We had one-on-one help choosing the suits and all of her measurements were taken. The best part is that the costumes are really beautiful and great value for money. Chloe H.

Suitsupply

Suitsupply is a brand that defines the market and shows strong international growth. They are trailblazers in everything they do and they work hard to keep it going. Their innovative spirit produces contagious energy, which allows them to keep putting new ideas into practice.

Their strength lies in their formula, direct, precise and always personal. Fast and effective. Combining know-how and elegance. There are few things that distract them. This technique allows them to create an environment in which their clients feel they only have eyes for them. They are there for people who want to be met.

Products:

Clothes, shoes, accessories, create your own

LOCATION:

Address: Domaine Northside, 11701 Domain Blvd Suite C9.138, Austin, TX 78758

Call:(512) 262-4367

Website: www.suitsupply.com

COMMENTS:

My one stop shop for suites. I was impressed with the quality, variety and cutting edge styles of all menswear. The customer service is excellent and the sales professionals very knowledgeable. Just recently bought a tuxedo which included shoes, a tuxedo tie and a shirt at a bargain price. Can’t wait to wear it this weekend. Thank you, Suit Supply, and keep up the great work. Norman W.