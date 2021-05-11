These Turkish fashion brands put the turquoise coast on the map

Photo courtesy of Siedres

With Greece and Turkey being the first nations in the EU to open up to vaccinated travelers from the United States, the prospect of a glamorous summer on the Mediterranean, for which we are all very impatient, is finally at hand. While many are familiar with Santorini’s whitewashed walls and dusk-to-dawn evenings in Mykonos, Turkey has remained relatively unknown to travelers who frequent the most popular coastal destinations in Greece, Italy and France. But with lockdowns still in place and travel bans slowly lifted, travelers are looking to Turkey to provide the European summer escape we’ve long been waiting for.

For fashion lovers, two new Istanbul-based brands have teased the glamor of the Turkish Riviera, known as the Turquoise Coast, through their whimsical and colorful collections adored by the Instagram generation. The brands in question are Listen, a lifestyle brand specializing in home textiles and vaporous resort wear Cider, a contemporary fashion brand brimming with whimsy and advantage. Through their respective brands, the two creators have managed to reveal the cultural richness of their historic and vibrant roots, while infusing their own modern sensibilities, thus making a compelling argument for Turkish tourism. With Turkey finally taking center stage this summer, we asked the founders of the brands Mina Dilber Temo d’Anim and Ceylin Trkkan Bilge of Siedrs to share some of their privileged insider spots on the Turquoise Coast.

While it is difficult to choose a favorite spot among Turkey’s extraordinarily beautiful turquoise coast; Gcek, with its crystal clear waters and stunning scenery, would definitely be one of my favorites. From Cleopatra Bay and Gobun Bay to Tersane Island and Bedri Rahmi Bay, the whole area is breathtaking. My favorite bay is undoubtedly Bedri Rahmi, named after the visit of the famous painter Bedri Rahmi himself in 1974, who drew a picture on a piece of rock on the island that looks like a fish but indeed hides 6 different animal figures inside. A truly unique gem to see. Whether it’s renting a wooden schooner or a sailboat around Gcek Bays, this is definitely the dream summer getaway for everyone. Insider tip, definitely go to Restaurant Ozcan for an early dinner. And be sure to order grilled shrimp, feta cheese, and an eggplant dish with a large bowl of tomato salad. But the best advice I can give is to make sure to take a local bakery boat in the morning, while cruising along Binlik Bay. Without a doubt, pastries baked by local women and fruits and vegetables from the coast make for the best breakfast, all delivered fresh to your boat. Ask for the freshly baked Bazlama breads! In the afternoon when the weather gets a little chilly, to watch the sunset or to see the breathtaking view of the entire coast from above, you can hike the hills of Cleopatra Bay. Another must-see favorite of the Côte Turquoise is Bodrum. With its small fragmented islands, hidden coves, sparkling waters, chic restaurants and beaches, Bodrum is where the Aegean meets the Mediterranean, as well as where relaxed coastal life meets radiant summer chic. Surrounded by olive trees and cypress trees, with its breathtaking pavilions and private gardens, Amanruya is located in one of the most amazing properties in the world. The beach and the restaurant there are also amazing. Really recommended. Bella Sombra Hotel is another favorite place to stay, super cozy, for a short weekend getaway. If you are looking to rent a house, Frank and Bernas House above the hills of Yalikavak is also a really hidden gem, where we filmed Anims SS 21. Some local insider tips: make sure you eat meze and freshly caught and grilled fish at Mimoza Restaurant, while watching the sunset. Baaras and Dereky lokantas are some new local favorites. You should also head to Limon Cafe in Gmlk at one point, at least for sunset and drinks. With its dreamy garden surrounded by vintage furniture above the hills, you will feel the magic. Garo also, a longtime favorite, with their wide selection of mezze and blue and white checkered tablecloths, which gives the ultimate Aegean holiday feel! Orfoz Restaurant, located in Bodrum Castle, is also highly recommended, especially if you are a shellfish lover. Turkbuku Promenade, for night strolling through shops offering jewelry, resort wear, and home. Natural ice cream is also on this promenade, one of the best ice cream parlors in the world! Make sure to ask for the Bodrum tangerine ice cream. Gmlk is also one of my favorite neighborhoods, with its lovely open air market with small shops of local ceramics and crafts. Midnight Shop is by far my favorite place to shop. Bodrum-based weaving artist Ufuk Girgic makes some of the finest textile arts, giving the ultimate essence of the Mediterranean. It is possible to visit his workshop by appointment in Bodrum, and his textiles as well as his tiling work are very impressive. It is a real local gem. As for a really good day at the beach, try going to Macakizi. Always the best. The shop inside the hotel is also amazing. They have a great selection of local brands! Macakizi is also perfect for lunch or dinner. Make sure to try their Turkish pizza, Lahmacun. Oh, and if you want a real Turkish breakfast experience and more on some sort of ‘breakfast in Bodrum with all the amazing fruit jams, Asmali Cardak would be your dream location. A very local place but delicious food and atmosphere.

Since my childhood, I spend my summers in Bodrum, my all-time favorite coastal destination in Turkey. Bodrum is both luxurious and laid back. Bodrum Loft is a newly opened and very trendy place with two fancy restaurants. Maakz Hotel is perfect for happy hours and Sunday brunches. Limon Gumusluk is the best casual place to watch the beautiful sunset and have delicious cocktails. Going further south there is a magical nature surrounded by turquoise seas and my favorite activity is sailing in the traditional wooden schooners Gcek. Gcek has some great local and cool restaurants that you can only go to by boat – the coolest being Adai gcek. Bozburun and Selimiye are small local towns with perfect seas. the Bozburun Yatch Club is the best place to stay and dine, but if you are looking for gourmet cuisine, you can dine in Manzara Restaurant at sunset. Fethiye (Dead Sea) is very popular with its turquoise coves and calm sea water. Hillside beach club is one of the oldest and coolest hotels to stay in with plenty of activities. And there are also small boutique hotels in coves like Hotel Perdue that you can spend your time meditating and doing yoga. Each town has its own shopping areas with local stores as well, and my favorite places are these local stores to find unique pieces.

