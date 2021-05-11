Fashion
Milo Ventimiglia rocks the most provocative men’s sportswear trend this side of 1970
One of the least fashionable things a man can wear are cargo shorts. Not only do they make you look bigger and smaller than you really are, but they also make you look like an eight year old… or a sex offender. The two vibrations that you certainly don’t want to give off.
But the only thing that is more offensive than shorts that are too long are shorts that are too short – at least popular opinion.
Hollywood idol Milo Ventimiglia, however, doesn’t care what the majority dictates.
Best known for his roles in TV series such as Gilmore Girls, heroes and It’s us, Ventimiglia has been spotted several times over the past few weeks around rocking shorts in Los Angeles that are so sheer they might as well not be there.
First of all he was seen leaving the gym in a pair of split shorts – not very trendy, but this is the gym, lots of men wear those kind of shorts for training – even, lately, Conor McGregor. Later, however, he was spotted in another pair of short shorts, this time just outside. It’s a divisive look at fans online who call him “cringe” (although there are many who also call him “daddy” so what do we know).
So, is the short film coming back? According to The Guardian, it could be. As the post reported last year: “The subversive, suggestive and skinny garment made a comeback during the lockdown thanks to Paul Mescal and Harry Styles.” It doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.
Ventimiglia appears to be the crest of the wave on a revival of this very 70s / 80s shorts look, with men from Melbourne to Malibu increasingly sporting the thigh-high flashing look. Has sportswear gone bad or a style trend worth skipping? We reached out to both a fitness and style expert for their take on this telltale menswear trend. Simply put, how too short is it?
“[It’s] definitely getting a little too common in my opinion and at times quite funny, ”said Mark Robinson, Gold Coast dietitian, health science expert and bodybuilder (aka Health man Mark) told DMARGE.
His catch? “Mid-thigh is appropriate and can actually look great when you have toned symmetry through your quads and thighs. Above mid-thigh may seem a bit difficult and not authentic to the individual. I believe in always being true to yourself.
“Too short can also become non-functional for training as they are often too tight and can continuously split or climb too high.”
RELATED: Cool Gym Clothing Brands to Perform Workouts in Style
While there is no particular performance advantage (and indeed a potential performance disadvantage, as mentioned earlier) to wearing short shorts or split shorts during training, Robinson points out that they do not. are not a completely terrible clothing option for the gym.
“A good mid-thigh length can be motivating because it allows you to see your muscles working and see the improvements and progress being made, which can be rewarding.”
RELATED: Thought I Could Get Six Pack Abs in 2 Weeks. I was really delusional.
Sydney stylist and menswear expert Jeff Lack isn’t as forgiving when it comes to shorts from a sartorial standpoint, however.
“If your shorts leave nothing to the imagination, they’re too short. Cue Warwick Capper. “
“A good guide is that if you’re short, so can your shorts,” Lack says. “It is safe to have the hem of your shorts, whatever your height, at mid-thigh.” So there you have it.
As for Ventimiglia, he apparently didn’t care. Over the weekend, he shared a photo of a pair of short shorts on his Instagram account, with a simple caption: “Get them on, kids.” What a king.
One fan suggested that she “auction those bad boys and you’re ready for life,” actress Briana Venskus intervening with this choice comment: “the taller the shorts, the closer they are to God … Or something. thing like that. “
Yeah, we’ll go with the ‘something like that’, thanks.
