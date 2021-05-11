Former Professor of Fashion Design at Bloomingdale Senior High Sentencing





Mark Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty to 324 counts of video voyeurism.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida A former Hillsborough County teacher who secretly recorded students undressing in 2018 was sentenced to 15 years in Florida state prison on Monday. The judge subsequently ordered Mark Ackett to be on sex offender probation for the rest of his life. The 52-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to 324 counts of video voyeurism. His plea was an “open plea,” which left his sentence to the discretion of the court based on the facts and what the state is looking for, among other things. “It’s a tough case,” Judge Laura Ward said. “No one here wins today.” In 2018, Ackett was a fashion design teacher at Bloomingdale Senior High when he placed cameras in a locker room to record students. According to court documents, he had been doing so for almost two years. A student reportedly found two cell phones with cameras hidden in boxes while using a private locker room in the fashion design class. “He received what he deserved: a long and appropriate sentence for victimizing our children,” Prosecutor Andrew Warren tweeted after conviction. “The crowded courtroom showed the extent of the damage he has done to our community, now we are once again focusing on supporting these victims as they attempt to move forward with their lives.” School officials were notified after the cameras were discovered. Ackett was detained by MPs, along with cameras, phones and memory devices, as well as CDs, DVDs, two laptops and a tablet. In total, the state attorney’s office says that 125 students and one employee were checked in by Ackett in that school’s locker room. A lawyer for the Hillsborough County District Attorney’s Office said in an earlier hearing Ackett’s plea was to life in prison. During a hearing last month, Ackett also pleaded guilty to 27 counts of “an unrelated video voyeurism case.” What others are reading right now: Latest news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app







