Golden Knights forced to dress only 15 skaters against Avalanche
The Vegas Golden Knights have a chance of winning the first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history on Monday night, but they will try to do so on the shorthand.
Due to injuries and wage constraints, the Golden Knights will only have 15 skaters on the ice when they host the Colorado Avalanche. This will be the first time since 2010 that a team will be short of three skaters.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon met with the media ahead of the game, saying injuries to forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Alec Martinez left the team shorthanded. Max Pacioretty, Tomas Nosek and Ryan Reaves will also be unavailable due to previous injuries.
The team will dress five defenders, 10 forwards and two goalkeepers.
The Golden Knights have been under tight cap constraints all season after signing Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year contract and $ 61.6 million in free agency. According to CapFriendly.com, the Golden Knights have just over $ 34,000 of cap space coming into play on Monday.
The Golden Knights close the season against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, after which the salary cap will be lifted for the playoffs and the team may recall AHL players to replace injuries.
When we get to Thursday, there is no salary cap. It will be a welcome change for our coaches and our group to have access to the full lineup, said McCrimmon. “I really like the 17 players who play tonight. Do I wish it was 20 players? Of course. Success is not usually a straight line, it does not come without difficulties and challenges.”
You can watch the Golden Knights play the Avalanche on Sportsnet. The puck handover is at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
