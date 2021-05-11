Connect with us

TOWIE’s Kelsey Stratford Looks Glamorous In A Cream Bodycon Dress

She still looks glamorous and exudes confidence in her skimpy ensembles.

AndKelsey Stratford turned heads again on Monday as she stepped out in a bodycon cream midi dress.

The 20-year-old reality TV star looked amazing when she walked into a rooftop bar for a girls night out.

Stunning: Kelsey Stratford turned heads again on Monday as she stepped out in a bodycon cream midi dress

Kelsey’s dress was embellished with gathered details and she teamed the bodycon ensemble with cream stiletto heels.

The beauty styled her brunette in glamorous curls and opted for glamorous makeup.

The star wore her essentials in a brown Louis Vuitton bag and accessorized with a gold chain and bracelet.

Last month, Kelsey revealed that her sister Kennedy was ‘doing very well’, having previously feared she would die battling the coronavirus.

Glam: The beauty styled her brunette in glamorous curls and went for glamorous makeup

Eight-year-old Kennedy, who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), was released from hospital in November after battling the virus as well as sepsis.

Talk to The mirror,the TOWIE star insisted that Kennedy has been doing a lot better lately and that he is “really good” in terms of his health.

She said: ‘She’s doing great, bless her. Health wise, she’s awesome, but she’s a little bored inside … but she’s going to have a little picnic today, so she’s really excited for that. On her own, she looks happy and healthy, really good.

Kelsey has spoken of her fear of Kennedy’s latest health scare, but added that she has seen her being rushed to hospital since she was 12.

She said: ‘It was very scary, but since I was 12, Kennedy has always been rushed to the hospital, where she stopped breathing, so I kind of got used to it.

“ But it was very scary, and I was constantly on the phone with my mom and thought about Kennedy. ”

Kennedy’s twin brother Karter was also born with the same illness and tragically passed away at just four months old.

Kelsey is running the Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK Marathon to raise funds for people like Kennedy and Karter.

Kelsey was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital in November with the family fearing the worst as Kennedy battled Covid-19 and sepsis in intensive care.

It is said that Kennedy, who spent weeks in hospital for you, was one of the first type 1 ADS patients to get sick with the virus.

Kelsey’s father Paul told the Mirror: ‘We didn’t know if she was going to be successful. She went through a scorching hot period, it literally took an impact on her whole body. It was horrible to watch.

“ The doctors told us they were changing the antibiotics they were giving him and that it had to work because there was nothing else they could do. ”

The beloved father added that the family are desperate for the government to make it clear when high-risk children will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccines currently being rolled out, as no timeline has yet been set.

He added: ‘There is a large group of vulnerable children who will lose their lives if they catch the virus. We’re not asking to skip the queue, we just need to know what’s going on.

He went on to say that there are many “extremely vulnerable” children who “would benefit” greatly from the vaccine.

Kennedy has since received the Covid-19 vaccine, as has Kelsey because she lives with a vulnerable person.

