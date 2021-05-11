Unlike in previous days, men’s fashion has changed a lot. Now, due to the ever changing fashion trends, menswear has changed drastically. We can see men styling colorful shirts, patterned looks, funky shirts, jumpsuits and many more. There is a lot of variety available when it comes to menswear, but all of these cool and new trends certainly can’t compete with a chic formal outfit look. As it has been rightly said that a man looks great in a suit, there is no attire that elevates and highlights a man’s personality and gives a sharp look like an outfit does. perfect formal. No matter how many new trends arise, the power of a sharp formal look will always remain the same.

Realizing the power of formal outfits, celebrities never fail to create a formal look perfect for any big event. A formal outfit not only makes them look sharp, but also showcases their perfectly toned body. Handsome hunks and super talented actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have totally killed off in their sexy formal outfits. The stars look breathtaking in formal looks that complement their amazing body perfectly.

Take a look at some formal outfits that these hot actors pulled off and tell us who do you think you killed the best in the formal look?

Tom cruise


Brad pitt

Both actors look hot in formal wear and know exactly how to pull off the look perfectly.

Which actors did you prefer?