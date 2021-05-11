Fall 2021 Fashion and Culture Showcase – WWD

MILAN – The worlds of fashion and culture are linked in a city like Milan, where designers and entrepreneurs have traditionally supported the world of art in all its disciplines.

The examples are numerous, but to focus on more recent years it is worth mentioning the creation by Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli of the Fondazione Prada in Milan and the creation by Giorgio Armani of the Armani / Silos exhibition space. In addition, at the end of April, Armani revealed his group’s decision to become the founder of the famous Milanese theater Teatro Alla Scala, a foundation which over the decades has benefited from the financial support of several houses of fashion, including Luxottica and Dolce. & Gabbana, who from 2015 to 2019 organized several Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria events at the historic site.

During the last Milan Fashion Week, which took place mostly digitally in February, the Milanese fashion and art worlds came closer together with an array of brands deciding to film or broadcast live. their parades and videos in theaters and museums, which were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same happened in Paris, where Dior exhibited at the Palace of Versailles and Louis Vuitton at the legendary Louvre Museum, while Chanel and Celine presented shows at various French chateaux.

In Milan, Valentino brought to life the halls of the Teatro Piccolo, which was founded in Milan in 1947 and is a symbol of the city’s high-end and world-renowned dramatic tradition.

“Choosing to show our collection at Teatro Piccolo in Milan is a way to start the process of reopening places of culture in our country. We need culture to be alive and we have to talk about it, ”said Creative Director Valentino Pierapaolo Piccioli, who decided to stage a show behind closed doors in this fascinating venue. “The Teatro Piccolo di Milano embodies the perfect symbol of all the values ​​that our brand represents, it is a place of inclusiveness and freedom. This is a first step, and while it will not be open to the public, it will hopefully give the idea that we are all headed in the right direction.

This is not the first time that the famous theater, located a stone’s throw from Milan’s Castello Sforzesco, has hosted a parade. The Laura Biagiotti brand has chosen for many seasons to present its shows at the theater, which the company assists as an honorary supporter.

The support of private investors, which has always been essential to maintain the interest and dynamism of the city’s cultural and artistic offer, will be even more important in the years to come. As highlighted by research carried out in February by L’Osservatorio dello Spettacolo Siae, a branch of the Italian copyright collection agency, in 2020, due to the pandemic, Italian income from the sale of tickets for theater, cinemas and concerts fell 82.2%. to 623 million euros compared to 2.8 billion euros in 2019.

“My opinion is that during the pandemic the world of culture was totally neglected,” said MSGM Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti, who filmed the film-like video for his brand’s fall 2021 female presentation. at the historic Teatro Manzoni in Milan. The designer said the decision to choose the Teatro Manzoni came naturally. “We organized our first big institutional party there in 2013, celebrating our first artistic collaboration with Toilet Paper. [the magazine], “he explained.” I think this is an iconic symbol of our desire to come together, to return to live life to the fullest and have fun. “

Giorgetti also believes that, especially in a city like Milan where fashion plays such a big role, the world of culture can benefit enormously from working with brands and designers.

“There is surely no vehicle more efficient and more powerful than fashion to reach in particular the young generations and bring them closer to the world of culture”, declared Cristina Tajani, city councilor of fashion and design of Milan. , who praised the support of the Milanese fashion system not only. to help cultural institutions but also to honor lesser-known areas and places. “We believe in a polycentric fashion system that can help energize and breathe new life into almost abandoned spaces or neglected neighborhoods.”

As an example, Tajani cited the efforts of Ermenegildo Zegna and Moncler to revive old and currently unused industrial spaces, ranging from the Ex Falck area in the northern outskirts of Milan to the Magazzini Raccordati near the train station. central, with their shows and events.