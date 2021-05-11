Fashion
Dress like an outlier – everyday
If you’ve read my reviews over the past few months, you’ll notice I’ve been somewhat obsessed with finding the ultimate handy pair of pants. As I begin to re-engage with the Covid post, the outside world, I want to be prepared for just about any occasion.
Obviously, I am not alone.
The pandemic has transformed my relationship with clothing and just about everyone.
People in general buy less clothes.
According to a recent article in Fast company, fashion industry revenues fell about a third last year. But there is a caveat to this statement. Consumers were more selective but in fact increases spending on casual clothing and sportswear.
In the active clothing department cross wearclothing that can be used in a number of environments has become an important niche. Whether it’s a hike on Tantalus, a barbecue (yes, it does happen again), or a visit to Costco, you’ll want something durable and convenient.
Looking decent is always part of the equation, but people don’t seem to look like they stepped out of a Gucci ad.
Consumers (like yours really) are also buying a lot more online.
Not only do we buy from well-known retailers such as Amazon or Patagonia, but also from small outfits specializing in niche clothing. (Of course, that’s the beauty of the Internet). You don’t need bricks and mortar to sell directly to end users as they say in the tech industry.
Enter the outlier
This is where based in Brooklyn Outlier fits. They call their products materials for the city, which looks very urban. It’s courteous but it’s not presumptuous or overly “trendy”.
The first thing that interested me was their Slim dungarees. The Outlier website proclaims, if you only own one pair of pants, this is it.
They have a point.
It seems to have become their flagship pants. Again, coming off their website, Slim Dungarees are premium five pocket pants, made of strong fabric, very comfortable and chameleon enough to be worn any day of the year, wherever you go. be.
They are incredibly versatile and for someone like me (bona fide author of Lonely Planet Guides) they are ideal to have in your bag. They can be worn in almost any situation.
Even with the classic design of 5 pocket jeans, they are more elegant and formal than you might think of with the word jeans or overalls for that matter. You can dress up or down with ease. You’ll be fine with them on the Eurail, heading for Barcelona, or at Aunt Minnies’ barbecue in Gilroy.
They are indeed a slim fit, but you won’t confuse it with old-fashioned ankle-length pants. They’re designed with a standard fit, they don’t call them thin for nothing.
They won’t work if you’re a tackle for the Steelers, but most of us aren’t in that category. That said, they’re sturdy and feature a gusseted crotch and reverse yoke so they stand up to a lot of movement.
You can wear them for hiking, cycling or simply for everyday use.
What I like about them is their comfort.
Made from an 82% nylon, 16% polyester, 2% elastin fabric, they’re stretchy enough (two-way) to make you feel great but not too tight to make you look or feel lousy. feeling like you’re wearing spandex. (The fabric comes from Switzerland and the manufacturing was done in Portugal).
The fabric is soft, breathable, and will keep you comfortable in warm and temperate climates. The material will repel water, but if you get caught in the rain you will end up getting soaked. The good news is that in 30 minutes they will dry.
This makes it a good choice for traveling. The pockets are deep so you can place your passport or Yankee dollars in the webbed pockets.
I really like these pants and they flatter me.
The colors offered are black and bluetint gray – I had the latter.
Injected linen Trousers
My second foray into the Outliers was a pair from their “injected flax” line.
What does this mean exactly?
Linen is of course a light and very breathable fabric as old as the hills.
The injected part is where the technology comes in. Injected linen has the breathability and lightness of open weave but the durability of closed weave. It is a hybrid linen (59% linen / 41% polyester) that looks and feels like traditional fabric but has been fortified.
It is of Japanese origin and has a kind of striped look which is obviously the result of the injected fibers.
Unlike overalls, it’s more of a relaxed fit that tends to drape over my hips in a very comfortable way. Kind of reminiscent of how the ACU (American Combat Uniform) camouflage pants fit.
The result is a very laid back and laid back look that pairs really well with the fancy merino tees that are so popular these days. Or, like the Slims, you can dress up with a more chic top and appropriate shoes.
The only problem I have with full laundry is that it tends to wrinkle easily. These pants, with the injected polyester content, are not as prone to wrinkling and instead take on a ripple. Put them in a suitcase and you won’t have to have an iron handy (like you would with traditional laundry).
When would you wear them?
I think they are a bit more formal than overalls. Injected linen is perfect for hot weather because it is so light. You can feel the breeze blowing through your legs. In Honolulu in September, that’s a good thing.
They come in a host of colors, black, seascape, dark forest, dull olive, plumsmoke, dry tan, and steel. I had the steel which is neutral enough to work with a lot of my shirts.
I would say these are wonderful summer or tropical travel pants too.
The price of the injected linen overalls and pants is $ 198. You must go directly to Outliers website.
Robert F. Kay is a columnist for the Honolulu Star Advertiser, a health enthusiast, the author of two Lonely Planet guides andFijiguide.com.(He appreciates a good pair of pants).
