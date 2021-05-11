Lana Condor talks fashion, film and bag design for Vera Bradley

You might know Lana Condor from her starring role in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, but now the upbeat actress is taking on a new role: designer. In her first fashion collaboration with Vera Bradley, Condor designed the Lana Utility backpack for the new Recycled cotton collection, which also includes tote bags and shoulder bags which we are adding to our wishlists ASAP. We chatted with her about Zooming in on the new collection, as well as all things fashion related, hosting the Costume Designers Guild Awards and her latest acting projects.

Congratulations on your first fashion collaboration! How did you get involved with Vera Bradley?

All the women in my family are huge fans of Vera Bradley. When I was younger, I remember always seeing my family hanging around in their beautiful, fun bags in bright colors, and I remember always wanting to be a part of them. And then when I was 12 or 13 my mom gave me my first Vera Bradley bag to use as a ballet bag when I went to class, and it felt a lot like a right of way because all the women in my family had them. Since then, I have carried my love for Vera Bradley with me because it reminds me of my family, my mother and great memories. When this partnership first saw the light of day, I was shocked because it felt like a loop moment! I remember the first person I called was my mom, and she was so excited. Something that really drew me about the whole partnership, besides loving the brand for so long, is the feeling that the brand has always wanted to bring brightness to the world, spread positivity and l ‘energy. It’s just good vibes in general!

The Recycled Cotton collection is Vera Bradley’s latest sustainable line. What does sustainability mean to you?

The recycled aspect is a big part of my interests. I think the lines are now 50% recycled cotton which is so exciting, and by 2025 Vera Bradley is updating all of her fabrics to more sustainable alternatives. It’s huge, and I obviously think from what I know we only have one Earth, it’s our only place we can live! So we really need to step it up, guys. We need to tighten up and make sure that we protect our Earth because it is our home. I think there are a lot of things we can do to protect it and live a more sustainable lifestyle, and one of them is to consciously buy and buy products that you know are help Earth, not destroy it. It was important to me and I hope more and more brands will. And I see that, but I’m just excited for Vera Bradley and I’m glad it’s a new reality for the brand, because it’s awesome. And the cool thing is that the line still has the same functionality, feel, practicality and softness that you are used to with conventional cotton. Now it’s just recycled. So you will find that you are not sacrificing anything when buying sustainably which is really exciting.

This collection has so many fun bags! What are your favorite styles?

Well my favorite style is the Lana Utility bag… it’s my baby! [Laughs]. She is my favorite because I had the pleasure and honor to be able to design her, and I put a ton of thought into it. The new line has solids, this is the first time Vera Bradley has offered cotton solids which is so exciting because they are known for their colorful and energetic designs. Now there really is something for everyone, which I love and which is important when supporting a brand it has to be inclusive. I went with solid black because I think it’s totally portable and versatile. I wanted it to be a play bag, like a travel bag, but you could also use it as a duffel bag, or as a backpacking bag, or beach bag, or grocery bag. I wanted it to be big enough to hold my scripts and books, and various things that I bring to the set. It has the ballet feel inside that reminds me of my childhood, and I dedicated it to my mom! I wanted the interior to be brightly colored, because I find bags that have a dark interior… I never find my stuff, because it’s just a dark hole. You will never find your ChapStick, you simply will not find it. I have a deep paranoia that I’m going to be stolen from, so I really wanted my bag to have this guy [tightens drawstring], zips it really well, no one enters! I have these awesome super bulky utility clasps that make it a bit more functional. And then my side pockets, which are dedicated to my boyfriend, because Anthony [De La Torre] has a backpack that has side pockets. I feel like men always have side pockets and women don’t, because I always stuff all my stuff in his side pockets! Do you obviously love fashion or what are your personal style inspirations?

It has always been very important for me to showcase Asian designers, especially now more than ever. I was deeply obsessed with Prabal Gurung. This is my person… I just think everything is amazing. I hosted the Costume Designers Guild Awards and wore one of his pieces. What a revelation, to go from jogging to a moment of structured costume. I’m really feeling this season, I just want to go big. We just spent a year wearing sweatshirts, so now I’m ready to hit the rugs, make appearances, and go big or come home! I really want to dress. I really like blazers and big oversized coats, I will say I love Hailey Bieber’s street style. I think his style is perfect. I love that she can combine really cool things with business chic.

Summer is also around the corner! What trends are you most excited to wear?

Have you read the article on cloud shoes? I look forward to it. I’m ready! Look, I just thought that was hilarious. But I’m excited about the cloud shoes because I’ve worn them, they are really comfortable and I’m really a comfort girl. So excited about slides, cloud shoes, I think that’s my biggest thing. Let’s talk about the red carpet style. What are your favorite memories from the red carpet and why?

I mean, my biggest would be [the] Meet. It goes beyond everything, always, forever. It was just so big and so fantastic, and I felt like the sugar plum fairy in the best possible way, loved every moment. For a movie called Alita: the angel of battle, for the first time, I wore this very cool Balmain structured bodycon, nice figure, that had this dragon through. It was very Asian and I loved it. I loved my last To all the boys premiere dress; I wore this really beaded and feathery dress, with that clear corset strapless moment that was on the outside. I would never wear this just while walking around, but I was like, why not go big for this moment?

You recently hosted the Costume Designers Guild Awards, and looked amazing in Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung! How did you go about this experience and how did you and your stylist create these looks?

When I went to my stylist’s studio I was so excited because I knew we were going to see some really amazing pieces. I was already imagining all these great more disguised vibrations. It was so much fun! Half the rack were Asian designers, then half the rack were other designers we loved. It was really important for us to showcase an Asian designer on this show, and we wanted to show some skin. I feel like it’s been a year of hoodies so I really wanted to have lace, show skin, have a good time. I think this year has been a really big year for mental health, and our bodies have gone through so much intensity. I think as people go back to work and come back to life in general, you may feel uncomfortable in your body because we’ve just been cuddled for so long. I just wanted to wear something that makes me proud of my body, that makes me proud of who I am. We loved it! We loved the moment.

Of course we have to talk about To all the boys! It’s the end of an era, but you have new projects like Boo, bitch in the works. What can you tell us about the show and what are you most looking forward to in the future?

I am very excited about Boo, bitch! It’s a show that I produce and play in, so this is my first credit production and my first production experience. It was a real learning experience and I love it. I think I’m the proudest of our writers’ room and the women behind the camera. It’s a very diverse writers’ room, and very diverse behind and in front of the camera, which was important to me. It’s gonna be a comedy, it’s gonna be hilarious, I hope it’s gonna be hilarious! And I loved the paranormal aspect of it. I’m getting ready to shoot Moonshot, which is a movie I make in Atlanta with Cole [Sprouse]. It will be a romantic sci-fi comedy, which excites me because I love space. And a few other things, but I’m just excited to get back on set because I really worked on To all the boys for three years, so it’s been rather refreshing.

