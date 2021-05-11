Fashion
13 best glasses for men of 2021
You might think that wearing glasses is separate from your overall health routine. But buying a new pair of frames with a new or updated prescription can keep your vision sharp and your eyes healthy.
This handy list below is a great starting point for finding the right frames for you.
We have evaluated a wide range of eyewear to provide a selection of frames that suit the most number of face shapes and budgets.
Some important points to keep in mind: We considered glasses with different nose bridges, or where the frames rest on your face. Below we have a category for low nose bridge mounts, which may work best for people who have a slightly angled nose or smaller nose bridges.
Some of the frame suggestions below also include adjustable nose pads, which can change the way the glasses sit on the face.
Another important consideration is your prescription. If you have a strong prescription (greater than +/- 4.25), you may want to consider high index lenses. Otherwise, the lens may be too thick for the frames. Even with high index lenses, very strong prescriptions may force you to choose slightly smaller frames as large frames can be too heavy on your face.
Here’s what we took into account when choosing the following list of glasses:
- User reviews. If a pair of frames received more negative than positive reviews, they didn’t make the cut.
- Company reputation. We have chosen companies known for their responsive customer service.
- A wide range of budgets. We wanted to provide a pair of glasses for every type of budget.
- A wide range of face shapes. We made sure to include styles and shapes of glasses for each type of face shape.
Pricing Guide
Depending on the brand name of the frame, the strength of the prescription, and the treatment of the lenses, prescription glasses can cost anywhere from $ 50 to over $ 800. We offer something at every price point.
The price structure below is for single vision prescriptions that do not include high index lenses. Depending on the retailer, high index lenses can add $ 30 to $ 120 to the price of your glasses. Multifocal lenses can add an additional $ 100 to $ 200.
- $ = less than $ 100
- $$ = $ 100 $ 200
- $$$ = $ 200 $ 300
- $$$$ = over $ 300
Top rated
Ray-Ban Clubmaster
Price: $$
The retro style tends to be a crowd favorite. The Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a Mad Men-inspired half-rimless frame, is a popular pick, with 4.5 stars out of nearly 450 ratings on Amazon. These frames are also available in a selection of color combinations, so there is something for everyone.
Best metal frames
Persol PO2469V
Price: $$$$
For those looking for one of the best names in men’s eyewear and a price to match, there is Italian designer brand Persol. These steel frames are available in eight different colors, from bold black and gold to soft gray. These frames also offer what Persol calls the Meflecto, a flexible rod system that takes pressure off the head.
Best wooden frames
EyeBuyDirect Jungle
Price: $
Wooden eyeglass frames are gaining popularity. As a material, wood is much lighter and also provides warmth, both in appearance and to the touch against the skin. These frames catch the eye in a relaxed and natural way. They come in a dark striped shade, with black temple tips and spring loaded hinges.
Best frameless
Rimless glasses: EyeBuyDirect Ride
Price: $
Rimless glasses offer the most minimalist option for eyeglass wearers who want their glasses to blend in with their face, or for those who want a wider field of view. The aviator shape gives an elegant touch to rimless glasses, with red or blue accents on the temple tips for a pop of color. Adjustable nose pads provide a comfortable fit.
Half-rimmed lenses: Coach HC511
Price: $$
A well-designed frame with a half rim can give you a professional look. These half-rimmed frames come from Coach, a brand synonymous with modern design. The cat eye flair at the top of the rim adds a retro vibe and may suit those with angular and prominent features.
Clear frames
Calvin Klein CK20531
Price: $$$
See-through frames have become popular in recent years as an alternative for those who want a more versatile style without actually going rimless. These clear rectangular frames from fashion icon Calvin Klein are made from a lightweight acetate material called Zyl.
Round frames
RFLKT theory
Price: $
Like oval frames, round frames can help offset angular features or square faces. These intellectual-looking frames from RFLKT, a premium brand of EyeBuyDirect, have a classic nose bridge and are made of acetate. They come in light colors or a range of turtle colors.
Oval frames
Zenni optical oval glasses
Price: $
These inexpensive and simple oval glasses are available in clear, brown, black or aqua. The price includes the frame, basic corrective lenses, anti-scratch coating and UV protection. Oval shaped glasses can look best on those with square shaped faces.
Zenni has a trial feature that allows you to upload a photo of yourself so that you can see what the glasses look like on your face.
Square frames
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ease optical
Price: $$
Perhaps the most famous square glasses on the market are the Ray-Ban Wayfarers. These glasses add classic and cool style to your look. Choose black for bolder lines or stripped red Havana for a little more color. Similar to rectangular shaped glasses, square glasses are best suited for round or oval faces.
Rectangular frames
Oakley plank 2.0
Price: $$
Rectangle shaped frames like these Oakley shades can help add dimension to more rounded faces, and the satin black color adds a bold element to the frame. The plastic material helps to make these frames light but durable. The wrap-around temples are a signature of the Oakley brand and help keep the glasses snug against the face without pinching them.
Large or oversized frames
Reincarnate Pitta-51
Price: $
These oversized frames are style conscious, but have lines simple enough to make them versatile for everyday wear. Choose between regal navy blue, eye-catching green, or classic black. As an added bonus, each of these frames is made from five recycled plastic bottles.
Cat eye shape
Warby Parker Kimball
Price: $$
Warby Parker does a great job creating frames with distinct design elements that are still versatile enough for everyday use. The Kimball’s cat-eye shape lends a retro look to these frames, which are available in classic tortoiseshell or tortoiseshell mixed with blue.
These shades are available in size medium or large, so you can choose the width that best suits your face.
Glasses for low nose bridge
Bonlook Scholar
Price: $
These professorial-looking square frames are specially designed for low nose bridges and may work best for those with high cheekbones and wide faces. They come in a variety of colors including matte turtle, black turtle, gold, and onyx / clear.
One cool feature of Bonlook, a Canadian online retailer, is that you don’t need to know your pupillary distance. Just upload a photo and they’ll measure it for you.
Although buying glasses online has become more popular these days, there are still some hurdles to get around the office of optometrists.
A 2016 study of 33 participants found that people preferred glasses purchased from optometric offices rather than online, due to concerns about safety, frame fit, aesthetic appearance and inaccurate optical centering.
If you want to buy your next pair of frames online, you can alleviate these issues with the following tips:
- Security. If you decide to buy glasses online, be sure to get your most recent prescription from your eye doctor. If it’s been a while since you’ve had your eyes checked, consider making an appointment before ordering your glasses.
- Frame adjustment. Many online retailers provide dimensions for the glasses and even offer width options for the frames. It may even be worthwhile to visit your office of optometrists first to see which frame size is best for you.
- Cosmetic appearance. Trial features are available on many online retail websites and can help you determine which frame shapes, styles and colors are best for you.
- Optical centering. If measuring your pupillary distance (PD) from home seems too tricky, you can get your PD from your eye doctor.
For many people, vision correction is a fact of life. Choosing a pair of frames doesn’t have to be a daunting task with the right knowledge of what is out there. So, start by doing your own research and sorting out your vision correction needs, then start choosing the right frames for you.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]