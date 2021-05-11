13 best glasses for men of 2021

This handy list below is a great starting point for finding the right frames for you.

You might think that wearing glasses is separate from your overall health routine. But buying a new pair of frames with a new or updated prescription can keep your vision sharp and your eyes healthy.

The price structure below is for single vision prescriptions that do not include high index lenses. Depending on the retailer, high index lenses can add $ 30 to $ 120 to the price of your glasses. Multifocal lenses can add an additional $ 100 to $ 200.

Depending on the brand name of the frame, the strength of the prescription, and the treatment of the lenses, prescription glasses can cost anywhere from $ 50 to over $ 800. We offer something at every price point.

Here’s what we took into account when choosing the following list of glasses:

Another important consideration is your prescription. If you have a strong prescription (greater than +/- 4.25), you may want to consider high index lenses. Otherwise, the lens may be too thick for the frames. Even with high index lenses, very strong prescriptions may force you to choose slightly smaller frames as large frames can be too heavy on your face.

Some of the frame suggestions below also include adjustable nose pads, which can change the way the glasses sit on the face.

Some important points to keep in mind: We considered glasses with different nose bridges, or where the frames rest on your face. Below we have a category for low nose bridge mounts, which may work best for people who have a slightly angled nose or smaller nose bridges.

We have evaluated a wide range of eyewear to provide a selection of frames that suit the most number of face shapes and budgets.

Top rated

Price: $$

The retro style tends to be a crowd favorite. The Ray-Ban Clubmaster, a Mad Men-inspired half-rimless frame, is a popular pick, with 4.5 stars out of nearly 450 ratings on Amazon. These frames are also available in a selection of color combinations, so there is something for everyone.

Best metal frames

Price: $$$$

For those looking for one of the best names in men’s eyewear and a price to match, there is Italian designer brand Persol. These steel frames are available in eight different colors, from bold black and gold to soft gray. These frames also offer what Persol calls the Meflecto, a flexible rod system that takes pressure off the head.

Best wooden frames

Price: $

Wooden eyeglass frames are gaining popularity. As a material, wood is much lighter and also provides warmth, both in appearance and to the touch against the skin. These frames catch the eye in a relaxed and natural way. They come in a dark striped shade, with black temple tips and spring loaded hinges.

Best frameless

Rimless glasses: EyeBuyDirect Ride

Price: $

Rimless glasses offer the most minimalist option for eyeglass wearers who want their glasses to blend in with their face, or for those who want a wider field of view. The aviator shape gives an elegant touch to rimless glasses, with red or blue accents on the temple tips for a pop of color. Adjustable nose pads provide a comfortable fit.

Price: $$

A well-designed frame with a half rim can give you a professional look. These half-rimmed frames come from Coach, a brand synonymous with modern design. The cat eye flair at the top of the rim adds a retro vibe and may suit those with angular and prominent features.

Clear frames

Price: $$$

See-through frames have become popular in recent years as an alternative for those who want a more versatile style without actually going rimless. These clear rectangular frames from fashion icon Calvin Klein are made from a lightweight acetate material called Zyl.

Round frames

Price: $

Like oval frames, round frames can help offset angular features or square faces. These intellectual-looking frames from RFLKT, a premium brand of EyeBuyDirect, have a classic nose bridge and are made of acetate. They come in light colors or a range of turtle colors.

Oval frames

Price: $

These inexpensive and simple oval glasses are available in clear, brown, black or aqua. The price includes the frame, basic corrective lenses, anti-scratch coating and UV protection. Oval shaped glasses can look best on those with square shaped faces.

Zenni has a trial feature that allows you to upload a photo of yourself so that you can see what the glasses look like on your face.

Square frames

Price: $$

Perhaps the most famous square glasses on the market are the Ray-Ban Wayfarers. These glasses add classic and cool style to your look. Choose black for bolder lines or stripped red Havana for a little more color. Similar to rectangular shaped glasses, square glasses are best suited for round or oval faces.

Rectangular frames

Price: $$

Rectangle shaped frames like these Oakley shades can help add dimension to more rounded faces, and the satin black color adds a bold element to the frame. The plastic material helps to make these frames light but durable. The wrap-around temples are a signature of the Oakley brand and help keep the glasses snug against the face without pinching them.

Large or oversized frames

Price: $

These oversized frames are style conscious, but have lines simple enough to make them versatile for everyday wear. Choose between regal navy blue, eye-catching green, or classic black. As an added bonus, each of these frames is made from five recycled plastic bottles.

Cat eye shape

Price: $$

Warby Parker does a great job creating frames with distinct design elements that are still versatile enough for everyday use. The Kimball’s cat-eye shape lends a retro look to these frames, which are available in classic tortoiseshell or tortoiseshell mixed with blue.

These shades are available in size medium or large, so you can choose the width that best suits your face.

Glasses for low nose bridge

Price: $

These professorial-looking square frames are specially designed for low nose bridges and may work best for those with high cheekbones and wide faces. They come in a variety of colors including matte turtle, black turtle, gold, and onyx / clear.

One cool feature of Bonlook, a Canadian online retailer, is that you don’t need to know your pupillary distance. Just upload a photo and they’ll measure it for you.