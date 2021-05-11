Erin Andrews to showcase her women’s fashion collection at the NHL – WWD

Erin Andrews returns to where it all began: the hockey rink.

The sports broadcaster and assistant reporter for Fox Sports’ National Football League broadcast team got her big break in 2004 when ESPN hired her as a reporter for their National Hockey Night. She even married hockey player Jarret Stroll, who played for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild and still works with the Kings on player development.

Now Andrews has signed a multi-year agreement to bring him Wear by Erin Andrews the collection of women’s sportswear to the National Hockey League. Andrews launched its fashion line for the National Football League in 2019 and has since spread to the National Basketball Association as well as some NCAA schools.

Under the terms of the deal, Andrews will create an officially licensed collection of jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings, cropped tops, button-down shirts, loungewear and sleepwear for all 32 teams. The collection will be sold online on NHLShop.com and Fanatics and will also be available at NHL Arena Team stores and other select retail stores in the United States and Canada to coincide with the start. of the 2021-22 NHL season in October.

Wear by Erin Andrews is designed for women to show their allegiance to their team in what is described as “a subtle yet refined tasteful design”. The slogan of the collection is “EveryWear, AnyWear, Wear”.

Andrews said that during a sports hiatus for the Olympics about six or seven years ago, she started to think about what could be “a good side activity” and came up with the idea for a collection specific to women. for hockey fans. “We realized there was a really big white space for female fans,” she said. “I would go to professional stores looking for Christmas gifts and ask why there were so many for men and not for women.”

She started knocking on doors, but was repeatedly turned down as potential partners questioned her dedication to the idea and business opportunities of a women’s line. But in the end, she managed to convince the NFL to give her a chance.

Although the first collection was small – only eight or nine pieces – it quickly became popular and was expanded both by the number of items offered as well as by the teams and leagues involved. Andrews now works with over 100 teams, but hockey remains a passion.

“The fact that Wear by Erin Andrews is in the National Hockey League is a real homecoming for me,” she said. “Hockey has been a part of my family on and off the ice throughout my life. This is where I started my career, my husband is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL was the original inspiration for the creation of Wear.

She said that while fashion as a whole changes every season, “that hasn’t happened with sportswear.” Andrews will therefore offer “little touches of style” in each collection, such as placing the team logos on the hip or collar rather than on the front. There will be “fun bomber jackets” that she wears on the sidelines or denim shirts that would work just as well in a bar after a game as they do in seating.

Last year during the pandemic, she said, tie-dye was among the most popular items and its goal is to offer feminine pieces that can be worn with leather pants or shorts for dinner. or to drop kids off at school, “not just at a tailgate.

She added: “Fashion is not my thing – I have a very tomboyish sense of style – but I love sports and I thought there had to be a way to connect the two. And I want the fans to have options. “

James Haskins, vice president of the NHL’s Consumer Product Licensing Group, said after more than a decade of working with Alyssa Milano on female-specific fan products, they’ve come to an amicable decision. to separate, opening the door for Andrews.

“Erin Andrews began her sports broadcaster career in hockey and this long-standing association with the League has resulted in an incredibly authentic and innovative approach to the design process for this new NHL collection,” he said. . “Hockey fans can expect contemporary clothing that offers a unique combination of fashion and function and an awareness of what hockey fans want to wear to the game, around town or in a casual office environment.

Women make up 40 percent of the hockey fan base and Haskins believes they will be drawn to Andrews’ sensibility. In addition, the recent NHL broadcast agreements with ESPN and Turner Sports in the United States as well as the addition of a new team, the Seattle Kraken, for the coming season, should give the game a new boost as well as ‘to sales. of the line.

He said the collection, which will be mid-priced, will focus on “function, form and fit” and will be “item-oriented with an emphasis on hero items.” It will also have a distinct fashion touch. “Just because it’s sport doesn’t mean it can’t be fancy and fashionable,” he said. “It’s a space with a lot of momentum and energy from the fans,” he said.

Haskins pointed out that the line’s sales will be digitally driven, which is seen as beneficial in a post-COVID-19 world. He highlighted Andrews’ strong social media presence as another asset for the line. She has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million on Twitter. While online will be the primary sales driver, Haskins said physical team workshops in arenas have gone from “dealers to flagship” and will be a key channel as well.

Now that Andrews has signed the NHL, there’s only one major sport she hasn’t worked with yet: Major League Baseball. But that may soon change. “We want it all,” she says. “Bring on the MLB.”