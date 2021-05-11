Sole of a Nation: How Clarks Became Jamaica’s Favorite Shoe | Fashion

TReggae producer Bunny Lee said: Clarks stands the test of time in Jamaica. All other shoes bow at the foot of Clarks. DJ Trinity said in the ’70s that you couldn’t have a girlfriend if you didn’t wear Clarks. And dancehall star Vybz Kartel has dedicated no less than three best titles to shoes. Clarks might be associated with schoolchildren in the UK, but they have also been the shoe of choice for Jamaican men for almost 70 years.

Nitty Gritty wearing Hoverveldt Glider Clarks, with diamond socks, circa 1986. Photograph: Carlos Harriott / Greensleeves Archives

Al Fingers spent time studying the history of how this happened. An updated edition of his book Clarks in Jamaica just released and its comprehensive, with details on the different models that may appeal to even the most discerning hobbyist. The 2021 edition is even deeper than 2012. [For the first edition] I wasn’t that familiar with all of the styles of Clarks that people wore, so I missed a lot of them, Fingers says. I developed it to show lesser known Clarks and also tell the story of certain styles.

The Clarks phenomenon in Jamaica is more than shoes, it has been telling the story of the island’s relationship with the UK for over 100 years. The shoes date back to colonial times. The Clarks were sold in the 1920s and considered ambitious shoes because they came from Great Britain. There were two main stores, next to each other on King Street in Kingston. Nathans and Issas, both high-end stores, explains Fingers. They were the only dealers and would have amazing storefronts. For many Jamaicans, King Street was the main shopping street. Stores first sold women’s and children’s shoes, before the arrival of men’s desert boots in 1949. Popularity was slow, but by 1970 hundreds of pairs were sold in Jamaica every week and sales annually. of Clarks in the country were 100,000.

Desert hikes done locally in the red, gold and green of the Rastafarian flag Photography: Mark Read

The impact of the Windrush generation can also be seen here. Approximately 200,000 people emigrated from Jamaica to the United Kingdom between 1955 and 1968. This community, as well as Jamaicans in the United States, picked up the shoes on visits or sent them to family and friends. A story in the Fingers book details a casket maker in Miami who would import caskets to Jamaica and fill them with Clarks. After Michael Manley was elected Prime Minister of Jamaica in 1972 and banned imports of foreign footwear, this system was intensified.

Jamaicans would make the trip to Street, the small town in Somerset where Clarks has outlet stores. Fingers quotes producer Ossie Thomas, who describes the experience as a pilgrimage.

You’d be amazed at how many shoes have entered Jamaica from Jamaicans buying them from UK outlet stores by the thousands, Fingers says. The records would come from Jamaica, you would sell the records, buy Clarks, string vests and diamonds [argyle] socks, all the other things that was here. Everything about Clarks is very involved in the music industry, they are all connected.

The King Jammys audio system is loaded onto a truck by young men wearing Clarks. Photography: Beth Lesser

While the sound of reggae has evolved over time, shoes have been a consistent part of his style. One finger-spread book shows record covers from artists such as Barrington Levy and Augustus Pablo, with all of the artists wearing Clarks, while another broadcast is filled with a list of songs with lyrics featuring featured the shoes, from 1976 to 2020.

Koffee wearing Clarks Desert Boots, 2019. Photography: Ciesay & Soulz

In the ’70s and’ 80s, wearing Clarks could have led to young men being targeted by Jamaican police, as the shoes were associated with so-called rude boys. These days they are worn by politicians. During his election campaign in 2020, Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of the country, wore clarks, holding them aloft during public appearances. Can you imagine Boris Johnson doing [something like] this? said Fingers. He explains that this was a direct way for Holness to reach a specific demographic. [DJ] Ninjaman said, they are not a bad man’s shoe, they are a garrison shoe. The garrisons are the poorest part of town, and the people in the garrison like Clarks the most.