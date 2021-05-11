Connect with us

Fashion

Flip-flop pioneer Hari Mari opens new flagship in Dallas

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Nine-year-old Dallas shoe company Come on doesn’t just temporarily dive into the city’s liveliest new shopping district. They are taking a firm step in opening a 3,500 square foot flagship store at 3213 Knox Street on Thursday, May 13.

This is the first brick and mortar store dedicated to the socially responsible seesaw business founded as an online retailer by Jeremy and Lila Stewart in 2012.

And with the new space, new merchandise is coming to fill it: Hari Mari is expanding into clothing, accessories and even more styles of shoes and boots than they have sold online. Shoppers will find t-shirts, hats, belts, men’s shorts, women’s windbreakers and, oh, yes, around 60 styles of flip flops.

Technically, Hari Mari has had a storefront in East Dallas since opening their headquarters and distribution center on Haskell Avenue in 2018. This space was never meant to be a store, they say, but it does. got them to think about it.

“At the end of 2019, when we looked at the books for the year, we were shocked to see Haskell’s volume of business,” says Lila Stewart. “Having stores was never in our business plan, it’s never something we talked about or dreamed about.”

Then COVID hit, and those business plans, conversations, and dreams changed, and then they changed again.

“Just thinking about it, I get goose bumps,” she said. “For everyone, it has been a really stressful year.”

As of March 2020, she says, 80 percent of retailers selling Hari Mari nationwide have canceled their inventory or put inventory on hold the company had already ordered and paid for. The Stewarts believed they risked losing the business.

But in May, a curious thing happened: They were seeing record sales online.

“Everyone was shopping online, and what did you wear working from home and not dressing in the summer?” Flip-flops, ”she says.

They now had the inventory to meet the growing demand on HariMari.com, she says, and in October 2020, they were revisiting their brick and mortar idea. They brought in Jake Szczepanski, former CEO and designer of Billy Reid, who led the expansion.

They focused on the Knox-Henderson neighborhood, which is passing for a while as a newly reinvigorated shopping district. Recent high profile openings include RH Dallas, a scintillating new reincarnation of Restoration Hardware, and Dallas’ first outpost of luxury resale boutique The RealReal.

“Growing up in Dallas, in Highland Park, we’ve always loved this place for its walking, its trails, its good central location,” says Stewart. “With all the activity there, that has changed dramatically. It’s still a great place and continues to evolve and expand, and it’s kind of fun to be a part of the energy.

The new store is located in the old Osgood O’Neil Lounge across from a Starbucks and Pottery Barn. This will be the only place to find the new Hari Mari clothes, which likely won’t go live for about six weeks after launch, says Stewart.

Ultimately, they’d love to hire an in-house designer, but for starters, she says, the collection was a collaboration between everyone on Hari Mari’s existing team. “I selected our hand-woven hats from Mexico, the men in the office perfected our men’s shorts, while all of the women tweaked our windbreakers,” she says.

Every piece, from colorful windbreakers with leather zipper handles to soft ‘Texas Heritage’ cotton t-shirts, is crafted from the premium fabrics and materials that Hari Mari fans have come to expect from the brand. , she says. Prices start around $ 45.

Another thing that won’t change? Their charitable commitment. Similar to online sales, 1% of all in-store purchases will go to help people battling pediatric cancer throughout the campaign Cancer fighting flops.

Their commitment to pediatric cancer will also now be evident at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

“We are very happy to announce that, based on our philanthropic donations to Cook Children’s in 2020, they have now named their brew room after Hari Mari,” says Stewart. “This is where all pediatric cancer patients receive chemotherapy, a bright, festive and fun room that will now be the Hari Mari infusion room. We are delighted that the hospital wanted to do this and grateful that what we were able to offer had an impact.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: