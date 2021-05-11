Flip-flop pioneer Hari Mari opens new flagship in Dallas

Nine-year-old Dallas shoe company Come on doesn’t just temporarily dive into the city’s liveliest new shopping district. They are taking a firm step in opening a 3,500 square foot flagship store at 3213 Knox Street on Thursday, May 13.

This is the first brick and mortar store dedicated to the socially responsible seesaw business founded as an online retailer by Jeremy and Lila Stewart in 2012.

And with the new space, new merchandise is coming to fill it: Hari Mari is expanding into clothing, accessories and even more styles of shoes and boots than they have sold online. Shoppers will find t-shirts, hats, belts, men’s shorts, women’s windbreakers and, oh, yes, around 60 styles of flip flops.

Technically, Hari Mari has had a storefront in East Dallas since opening their headquarters and distribution center on Haskell Avenue in 2018. This space was never meant to be a store, they say, but it does. got them to think about it.

“At the end of 2019, when we looked at the books for the year, we were shocked to see Haskell’s volume of business,” says Lila Stewart. “Having stores was never in our business plan, it’s never something we talked about or dreamed about.”

Then COVID hit, and those business plans, conversations, and dreams changed, and then they changed again.

“Just thinking about it, I get goose bumps,” she said. “For everyone, it has been a really stressful year.”

As of March 2020, she says, 80 percent of retailers selling Hari Mari nationwide have canceled their inventory or put inventory on hold the company had already ordered and paid for. The Stewarts believed they risked losing the business.

But in May, a curious thing happened: They were seeing record sales online.

“Everyone was shopping online, and what did you wear working from home and not dressing in the summer?” Flip-flops, ”she says.

They now had the inventory to meet the growing demand on HariMari.com, she says, and in October 2020, they were revisiting their brick and mortar idea. They brought in Jake Szczepanski, former CEO and designer of Billy Reid, who led the expansion.

They focused on the Knox-Henderson neighborhood, which is passing for a while as a newly reinvigorated shopping district. Recent high profile openings include RH Dallas, a scintillating new reincarnation of Restoration Hardware, and Dallas’ first outpost of luxury resale boutique The RealReal.

“Growing up in Dallas, in Highland Park, we’ve always loved this place for its walking, its trails, its good central location,” says Stewart. “With all the activity there, that has changed dramatically. It’s still a great place and continues to evolve and expand, and it’s kind of fun to be a part of the energy.

The new store is located in the old Osgood O’Neil Lounge across from a Starbucks and Pottery Barn. This will be the only place to find the new Hari Mari clothes, which likely won’t go live for about six weeks after launch, says Stewart.

Ultimately, they’d love to hire an in-house designer, but for starters, she says, the collection was a collaboration between everyone on Hari Mari’s existing team. “I selected our hand-woven hats from Mexico, the men in the office perfected our men’s shorts, while all of the women tweaked our windbreakers,” she says.

Every piece, from colorful windbreakers with leather zipper handles to soft ‘Texas Heritage’ cotton t-shirts, is crafted from the premium fabrics and materials that Hari Mari fans have come to expect from the brand. , she says. Prices start around $ 45.

Another thing that won’t change? Their charitable commitment. Similar to online sales, 1% of all in-store purchases will go to help people battling pediatric cancer throughout the campaign Cancer fighting flops.

Their commitment to pediatric cancer will also now be evident at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

“We are very happy to announce that, based on our philanthropic donations to Cook Children’s in 2020, they have now named their brew room after Hari Mari,” says Stewart. “This is where all pediatric cancer patients receive chemotherapy, a bright, festive and fun room that will now be the Hari Mari infusion room. We are delighted that the hospital wanted to do this and grateful that what we were able to offer had an impact.