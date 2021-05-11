How to dress like a millionaire – on a budget

Each person is a valuable person.

We each have our talents, skills and ability to help each other. But some people come from generations of wealth and success. Their social circles generally include people deeply engaged in politics, finance and commerce.

They can include top performers, and they often include people in entertainment who are regularly at the center of the media. For obvious reasons, they are expected to know how to dress appropriately in all situations.

They are expected to know how to speak well and how to behave. Because their interactions are often global, they include a mispronounced word, an incorrect color worn, and a thoughtless gesture can be very offensive in a culture other than their own.







(Image: Andrea Piacquadio)



It’s a distant dream for many of us, but let’s say you just won the lottery and want to watch the play.

Lottoland, an offshore gambling and betting company that runs lottery games for over 18s only in over 30 countries, knows a few things about millionaires and often interviews fashion advisors in their Lottoland magazine, like the following tips by Carl Thompson, who is a fashion influencer from London.





Lottoland is not a lottery. It is a betting company for over 18s only that offers bets on the outcome of lotteries. No money goes to charity. Please read their Safe Gaming Tips https://www.lottoland.co.uk/gamble-safely and remember the BeGambleAware helpline offers free, confidential help and support to anyone who is worried about their game or someone else.

Ground rules to help you integrate

You will need to familiarize yourself with the dress codes for men. You may be invited to a casual lunch and your jeans are okay. But business casual is quite different. Go through your wardrobe and find out what can be taken in different situations.

advice

A mid-weight gray suit with a light-colored shirt and matching tie and pocket square can go with you through your workday and have a drink after work. Then by switching to a darker tie and pocket square, and if you’ve bought a bolder shirt, you can go out to dinner or even a hot date. This is appropriate for a wedding and most social events. He stops before he’s good enough for formal events.

With this expert advice, you will look like you were born with money. You will look experienced, and the people you deal with will not question your abilities based on your appearance. It’s a great way to spend your money. It is a solid investment in you.

The Basics Every Well Dressed Man Should Have

There is an old saying in the corporate world, new money speaks, old money whispers is the difference between someone who is flashy and someone who is classy. There are (classic) basics that every man should have that never go out of style. These are the first purchases you should make.

Button down shirts

White

Light blue

Fine stripes

Oxford shoes (genuine leather)

Add a matching belt for extra stitches

Straight cut jeans

Navy 2-button single-breasted jacket

Medium gray suit

Camel coat

Silk tie and pocket square







(Image: Martin Pchy)



advice



Visit a quality men’s clothing store and shop for quality items from professionals. Don’t waste your time and money on poor quality products. It is better to buy a few good multipurpose parts than to buy a lot of inferior quality parts. Note: Your eye is not trained at this level. You may look at an item and think it looks like a prettier piece. But a professional can immediately spot the differences.

advice

When shopping at a high end menswear boutique, you are dealing with people who are highly skilled in design, fit, and fashion. Trust them. Don’t think you know their work better than they do. They will assume that your clothes will be made to measure. What man of taste would buy a nice suit and wear it seamlessly? Don’t be afraid to ask her what accessories will wear the best. He will be happy to give you his opinion.

Personal beauty treatments

It is not enough to have a good haircut. Yes, a good haircut is necessary but it is not enough. A well-dressed man must endure a look of wealth. His eyebrows, mustache and beard are styled and trimmed to perfection. Her skin is well cared for. Her hair is not only styled, but it is in good condition. It is shiny and damage free. He has regular manicures and pedicures. He respects his body and it shows.

advice

You should have a regular bi-weekly appointment at your men’s spa. Never wait until you need treatment to seek one.

With this expert advice, you will look like you were born with money. You will look experienced, and the people you deal with will not question your abilities based on your appearance. It’s a solid investment in yourself – which is always a win!