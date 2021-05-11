Eid 2021: Stylish Kurtas You Must Dazzle On This Eid | Most Wanted Products





As people across the country reach the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it’s time to dress in eye-catching kurtas, savor Iftars, and exchange gifts, all while staying indoors. Kurtas have long been part of Indian clothing, but they were not worn for the first time by Indians. Today, kurtas are not only occasion specific, but general informal kurtas have made their niche in our everyday wear. This Eid, dazzle some of the best kurtas and feel good about yourself. Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Here is a list for you to choose the best kurtas: This solid black kurta is specific to the occasion and can also be part of an informal outfit when paired with blue jeans. This kurta comes with a mandarin collar, long sleeves and a slim helmet. It also comes with a pair of pajamas for the perfect Indian look. Wear it with a pair of shiny festival slippers and you’ll be the center of attention on Eid. A shirt-kurta that can be worn not only at festivals, but also on normal days as part of an informal outfit. This short-sleeved cotton kurta is perfect for Indian summers. It comes with a suitable collar and several buttons. Wearing it with blue jeans will give you a fusion between Indian and Western look. A purely traditional kurta that enhances your Indian look. This kurta is versatile in style. For a traditional look, it can be paired with white pajamas and pairs well with jeans too. Made of pure khadi cotton, it would require your utmost care when dry cleaning, but will surely be a star in your wardrobe. A brown knee-length kurta is all you need to shine in Eid this year. This Kurta is comfortable to wear and easy to maintain. It comes with a banded collar and is a strict function / occasion dress. It can also be worn with jeans, but it works best with pajamas and party shoes for men. Sometimes all you need is a plain and simple white kurta pajama set to increase your style quotient. It is a purely casual garment and can be worn repeatedly. Made from khadi linen, this kurta has a mandarin collar and long sleeves. It is advisable to wear it in summer. It has length up to knee level. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.

