The Hawaiian shirt is about to make a comeback

Confidence, the kind it might take to wear a Hawaiian shirt in certain social situations, seems to be a common thread running through fashion as we move from optimism to something more self-confident. We saw all these risky cutouts on the red carpet at the Oscars! and again in the Chanels cruise presentation, where Virginie Viard, Karl Lagerfeld’s successor, showcased a self-confident collection that included stars, plaid musk-pink tweed suits, and geometric pastels. Singer John Legend kissing his inner daggy father. Credit:Getty Forecaster Philip Fammino of global agency Trend Union says consumers will continue to embrace an increasingly sophisticated range of pastels and vibrant colors in 2021 and beyond. Consumers today have forged a more advanced relationship with color, perhaps thanks to their growing love for cooking and gardening, which helps them better describe the season’s key shades, for example: pink cream, pistachio green, khaki orange, fuchsia purple, citrus yellow. , he says. Fammino, an Australian based in Paris, says consumers are drawn to the outdoors and the beach as an antidote to isolation in 2020. And it carries over to their wardrobes: the prints also reflect explosive foliage and flowers. , often designed in oversized patterns. It started in menswear with Hawaiians and in interiors with the rebirth of banana leaf wallpapers, a nod to mid-century optimism even before the pandemic hit.

If wearing all-over hibiscus isn't your jam, start with the Hawaiian shirt cut (boxy, button-up, and short sleeves) and go for a different print, like Romance is born bizarre animal shirt, Double Rainbouus safari inspired print, or Matteaus more minimalist style in cream with an abstract fig leaf print. Better yet, go to an operation or vintage style store for the real thing. Or ask your dad to borrow his. The reporter traveled to Sydney as a guest of Aje.

