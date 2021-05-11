Pow-Wow Fashion Tech Week, Creating a Democratic Ecosystem to Boost the Fashion Industry

Described as “The Fortnite of events”, Looks like Pow-Wow Fashion Technology Week will not be another webinar. With their eye on new trends and ideas, the Pow-Wow Fashion Tech Week will not only embrace all that is ethical, circular and green, the virtual event will also explore AI and robotics, virtual experience and the blockchain. Including digital brands, social communication, e-commerce, user experience, 3D printing and consumer engagement.

One week before the event, I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Anastasia Esther Murano, based in Italy. Organized by Heroes Srl, Murano is the event coordinator behind the Pow-Wow Fashion Tech Week. Running from May 18-20, 2021, the 3-day event has confirmed speakers from the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries like Marta Waydel, Kerry Murphy, Aileen Carville, Cline Delaugre, Cathy Hackl, Kadine James, Rebecca Morter and Aniela Hoitink.

What is PowWow Fashion Tech week all about?

The Fashion Tech Week Pow-Wow was conceived as a conference dedicated to the future of the fashion industry with speeches, workshops and panels on technological applications, robotics, wearable, artificial intelligence, blockchain, product and process innovation, sustainability and the digital world to explore. what developments innovative technologies can offer to clothing and fabrics through the promotion and application of sustainability in fashion companies. Indeed, there is a strong awareness of the need to rethink the latest trends stemming from the concept of circular fashion because there are new expectations of consumers and new generations: Generation Y and Generation Z of digital natives.

As conference-style events that bring together industry professionals become more popular in the fashion tech space, what sets PowWow apart?

The platform used, the gamification, the ability to create personalized avatars and enter the arena, the ability to network, the excellent program, the space for entertainment and music, the strong international presence, the history of Made in Italy and global projects.

How did you organize the content?

Much attention is paid to writing an exciting and inspiring program to set up a virtual place where people can learn more about the future of the fashion industry, about developments in the industry. We have the ambitious goal of telling the community what is going on in the world, and we do so through our incredible and exceptional roster of speakers.

Since it’s online, how did you go about making it interactive and engaging?

The Fashion Tech Week Pow-Wow will not be just a webinar, but will take place on an innovative digital platform. Participants will walk among the spaces through their avatars, enter the networking rooms, visit the exhibition area with booths and booths, sit on chairs to listen to lectures, interviews, masterclasses and lectures. round tables. An engaging and immersive experience, which many have already dubbed “The Fortnite of Events”, to give people, in these difficult times, a real sense of connection.

With the restrictions due to the spread of the COVID19 epidemic, what are the particular challenges in organizing the PowWow Fashion Tech week?

Following restrictions due to the spread of the COVID19 pandemic, the event will be streamed. It will be free for participants to allow a wider and international audience to participate and interact live with an attractive, unique and must-see digital event. It wasn’t that simple; the fashion industry has suffered a major setback, businesses are in crisis, startups have no money to invest. But we believed in it; we have worked hard to create a unique event and an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Organizing a community, inspiring others, and sharing knowledge seem to be the building blocks of a good event. Can you give us an overview of who the participants are?

During these years, we have set up an international ecosystem made up of startuppers, entrepreneurs and innovators. As with all of the events we have organized in recent years, PowWow will connect people interested in the future, innovation and digital marketing with the fashion industry. A variety of people from 25 to 60 years old with special attention to Generation Z and a good proportion of Italian and international participants. We aim to create a democratic ecosystem to energize the fashion system.

What are your hopes for the future of PowWow Fashion Tech Week?

First of all, we hope to meet everyone in Milan next year for an in-person edition. Second, we hope that the people who meet during the PowWow will do wonderful things and the brands who participate will make valuable connections, greatly improving their business.

Looking to the future, the virtual event will take place at the PowWow Virtual Arena, a place where style meets technology. Participants are encouraged to create their avatars to browse the spaces and meet other participants, guests and networks. Register your interest.

