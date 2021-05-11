The Vampire’s Wife Partners With HURR Rental Fashion Platform





Beloved British label The Vampire’s Wife has embraced the rental fashion world for the very first time. As part of a new exclusive collaboration with the HURR rental platform, the designer label is mobilizing to become more sustainable by contributing to the circular economy through rental. The Vampire’s Wife x HURR is available as a curated edition of 100 pieces, with sold out styles and current season pieces in sizes UK 6-16. Susie Cave, the founder of The vampire’s wife, is known for her vintage-inspired designs that balance romantic attire and portability. Her label has been worn by some of the world’s most stylish women, from Kate Moss and Florence Welch to Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett – and the designer is renowned for fully understanding what women look and feel great about. Sølve Sundsbø “This is the next step for The Vampire’s Wife to scale circularity as we continue to make the brand more sustainable,” explained how the partnership marks an exciting new direction for his beloved brand. “I am happy to present my designs to more clients and to keep the beautiful designs in circulation. This is a win for all.” It’s not just the celebrity world that loves Cave’s work. In December of last year, TV presenter Holly Willoughby rented a dress from the cult label via HURR, which resulted in a 2,700% increase in searches for The Vampire’s Wife (according to liketoknow.it), showing how customers have a real appetite for the brand’s iconic silhouettes. Sophie Devlin, Head of Partnerships at HURR, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Vampire’s Wife and offer an incredible range of dresses for hire. top priority. “ Courtesy of HURR Collaborations like these that promote a greener approach to how we consume fashion are vital for a greener industry in the future. The co-founder of luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective, Fanny Moizant, previously told us why it’s so important, now more than ever, for luxury brands to embrace new approaches to fashion. “The fashion industry can no longer operate on a purely linear model; the constant thirst for novelty has led to incredibly high levels of consumption which has driven mass overproduction, making the fashion industry one of the most polluting, ”she explained. She continued: “We really need to focus on extending the life of coins already in circulation in order to meet our need for novelty.” Courtesy of HURR Courtesy RENT NOW The Vampire’s Wife x HURR is available for rent online now. Need inspiration at home? Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for skin and personal care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make your stay so much more satisfying. SUBSCRIBE Plus, sign up here to have Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door. SUBSCRIBE This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

