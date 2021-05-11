Fashion
The spring dress edit for 2021
From flowing maxi dresses to alluring short numbers, here is the spring dress edition for 2021.
Campana short dress with off the shoulders by CHARO RUIZ IBIZA: Let this white wonder transport you directly to the beaches of Ibiza. Charo Ruiz moved to the island as a model in the 1970s and his clothing line became synonymous with raised beachwear. This white mini dress (it is also available in black) is off the shoulder, has short fluted sleeves and floral lace details. Complete it all with the Mini transparent bubble bead bag by Susan Fang.
Corinne de BELIZE linen dress with braided belt: Crafted from white linen, the statement comes in the form of the oversized braided self-tie belt and delicate mother-of-pearl buttons that run down one side of the dress and over the shoulder. Pair it with your favorite natural bag, such as the Rattan handbag by Poppy + Sage and the super cute A PIEDI X AWB White arc sliders.
Short blue print dress with buttons by The Kooples: Vintage-inspired in cut and color, expect cute buttons to the front of this dress and a 60s floral print in white and blue tones. Add the new collection of silver jewelry from Kirstie Le Marque and layer the White enamel egg and the Black enamel star necklaces.
Petra Belted Square Neck Denim Dress by Emilia Wickstead: Denim yet refined, this dress from Wickstead combines a classic mid-century silhouette with its square neck and waistband, with cotton-blend denim for a touch of modernity. Complete the look with the classic Espadrilles High Sevillana Dali by Penelope Chilvers.
Poplin Tie Shoulder with Ric Rac Detail by Juliet Dunn: Crafted from 100% cotton poplin, this cute ice blue midi summer dress features convenient adjustable straps and scalloped trims on the square neckline and hem. Just add the sun and a Oversized straw hat by Ruslan Baginskiy and Espadrilles 8 by YOOX.
Durable Lila Centerpiece Dress by Stine Goya: Centerpiece by name and centerpiece by nature, there is a double one-shoulder ruffle and colorful pink, yellow and pale blue sequins scattered throughout the flowy dress. Reinforce the look with the Guiding Light Rope Flats in pink by Tamara Mellon.
Maxi dress by Bec + Bridge: A timeless silky zipper dress from Australian label Bec + Bridge, it’s a warm-weather wardrobe staple (and is currently an absolute steal at Yoox). Wear with sleek jewelry like yellow gold Siren Collection by Monica Vinader.
Long dress in Paloma print by ba & sh: This dress from the French brand ba & sh is sure to turn heads. Bright green is paired with a beige print, and as for style, it features spaghetti straps, a deep v-neck, ribbed seams, and then sinks to the floor. Layer with golden bracelets such as the various Dunya Bracelets by Tohum.
LAgence Bella Linen Shirt Dress: A linen shirt dress is a must-have for spring and summer. This one from Los Angeles-based brand LAgence is a timeless piece that will love season after season. It is made from 100% linen in a natural off-white colourway. Roll up the sleeves and layer Sandes LO tiger shell range, and finish the look with the Loro Piana Clutch backwards.
Zimmermann Brighton Paisley-Print Linen Midi Dress: For a decidedly retro aesthetic this spring, look no further than this dress from Zimmermann, its mid-length fit, has a waist tie (which is attached to the dress) and a muted orange and beige paisley print throughout. Continue the vintage vibe with the Pearl choker by London-based jewelry brand ALIGHIERI, Vera Wang Cat eye sunglasses and Staud Wedge sandals.
Pia midi dress by Beulah: Vibrant in a pungent orange hue perfect for warmer climates, check out the Pia dress from London-based label Beulah. It is also made in London and is cut from 100% silk with a flowy and easy to wind nature. There is a high collar with delicate ruffle details, which echo on the short sleeve. Partner with the new Aquazzura season Twisted detail sandals.
