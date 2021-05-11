Why A.BCH circular sourcing is the future of ethical fashion

Do you know who made your new knitted yarn?

It goes without saying that we love locally made fashion. The clothes you buy from the person who made them, maybe a friend of a friend just in the suburbs, or the maker you see sewing on your Instagram feed while their dog sleeps at their feet. It’s healthy, not just because of the aesthetics of it all, but because it’s more ethical.

With this kind of fashion, an individual person does a happy little dance when we make them a sale. A sale that helps them pay their rent, feed their dog, have their morning coffee and get on with their lives. Sometimes locally made fashion means a one-person business, and other times it means a team of people, working in an environment that each of us would be happy, for a sum of money that they deserve. and that they can live. comfortably.

At least not all locally made fashion should be ethical in this way, but overall, and especially to support independent designers, it is. Ethics, i.e. at the first level of the supply chain. You might be thinking, “What is level one?” Basically, this means that producing clothes is ethical when we think about who sews and sews our clothes, but there is a lot more to making clothes than just this part alone. This is why during Fashion Revolution Week were now encouraged to ask not only who made my clothes? but who made my fabric? and who made my thread?

Supply chains are complicated and teeming with many more people, processes and businesses than we might imagine. Take for example a basic shirt. Someone had to grow cotton, gin cotton, spin cotton into yarn, dye the yarn, weave the yarn into a fabric, and then cut and sew that fabric into a shirt. It’s quite complicated, without adding other complexities like blended materials that are made of more than one fiber, or shirts that are embellished and embroidered, or that have buttons, which of course are also made of a other material, from another location, produced by other people.

It can get really complicated trying to keep up, and that’s even before you bring material of animal origin, which may also include shearing sheds, slaughterhouses, tanneries, and other human or other places and individuals that need to be considered. A real puzzle. When we step back and look at all the different aspects that make up a truly ethical garment, locally made fashion becomes less idyllic, or at least it can.

While we love supporting our friend who sews the cutest summer dresses or knits the most comfortable sweaters, does this friend know where their fabrics are coming from and at what price? What is it, and what are we really acquiring? There is no doubt that independent, locally made fashion is an improvement over the norm, in which 2 percent of all garment workers do not earn a living wage that can meet their most basic needs. At the same time, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t want and seek the most ethical version of locally made fashion that we can find.

The problem is, some of the more transparent, durable, and ethical materials are harder to achieve. To find out more, I spoke to Courtney holm, founder of a sustainable and locally manufactured circular brand, A.BCH. Courtney tells me that for local designers, “the biggest barrier is accessibility”.

“Small independent designers often can’t afford high MOQs [minimum order quantities], or even know where to find traceable materials since they usually deal with a wholesaler, rather than a raw material supplier directly, ”she explains.

Lois McGruer-Fraser, the brains behind Lois Hazel, another beautiful brand, locally made and ethical, reflects this point of view by reflecting on the early days of its brand. “When I first launched Lois Hazel in 2015, I focused on using end-of-line fabrics or dead stock because I knew I couldn’t meet the minimums for some of the lower fabrics. more ethical and sustainable. Deadstock was a great solution because there wasn’t one. the minimums I needed to stick to, and it was also a great way to use fabrics that had just sat there and could end up in a landfill because they didn’t get used to.

While dead tissue (the ones that are essentially wasted by big brands) are great and are used by a group of independent brands, they can be limiting in that there is only a limited portion of a certain fabric available, and designers have less freedom to create something specific for their clothing.

A.BCH queue again. In addition to being a label, A.BCH has created Circular sourcing, to help more local brands access better materials. Courtney tells me that “often we have no choice but to purchase large quantities of raw materials which, while innovative, are difficult to find or access. Circular sourcing is a way to share our surplus with small designers, manufacturers, students or anyone looking for circular materials who could not otherwise afford or acquire. [them]. “

Historically, fashion industry designers and material wholesalers have kept it a secret where their raw materials, dyes, yarns come from and everything in between. Partly this is because of the idea that another brand will steal their supplier, making it harder for those involved to compete. Often, as Courtney notes, it can also be “because they don’t know, don’t care or know the process is questionable.”

She continues on a more optimistic note, “now that transparency is in fashion, it gets a little easier”. Likewise, Lois, who shares a list of all the vendors she works with on her website, believes that “the future of fashion is in us being a lot more open, honest and transparent about the way we do things. “.

When I asked Lois for more thoughts on her radical openness, she said that “by showing other brands that we are not afraid to share our resources, it will hopefully allow others to do the same. it, to inspire them or to lead them in a better direction. I don’t want to keep my suppliers a secret because if they are doing something right the best way for them to continue to do that greatness is for others to support them. I think that for our fashion industry to become healthier, we have to work together ”.

“We have to lead each other, collaborate and encourage each other to do better. I don’t think it should be a race or a competition to see which is more sustainable or ethical, but rather “Hey I found this great solution to this problem that we have all been trying to solve and I would like you to know it “. “

These conversations raised interesting questions about what makes a brand special, the place of competition in a healthy fashion system filled with designers looking to make a living from making clothes, and whether ethical fashion is just as much about support. and collaboration as it is. fair production. Lots to mull over.

So what does all of this mean for us local fashion lovers? This means, in essence, that the questions are good. Building relationships with the brands we buy from as citizen consumers is just as important as it is for designers to build relationships with those from whom they source.

If we love a local creator, we should help them grow and respond to their audience by asking for more transparency, asking specific questions about how they get hold of and telling them what they were looking for, in terms of sustainability and fashion ethics. We could find assurance that all is well, or we could participate in a ripple effect of change. After all, who is going to help transform the future of fashion if not all of us?

