Here are the main financial stories of the day of May 11
Here's what's on the agenda today:
This summer, Wall Street is getting cozy and colorful, and everyone wants to wear something stretchy when they get back to the office.
Bankers stock up on comfortable office clothes like their remote work clothes. Wall Streeters are also looking for colors and patterns to show off their personality at work.
Discover the latest fashion trends among the finance crowd.
Blackstone just told U.S. investment professionals to report to the bureau on June 7, and the private equity giant has spent $ 20 million on safety precautions like paying taxis to work.
Blackstone plans a full return to the office on June 7, President Jon Gray said on an internal call Monday morning.
Click here for more on Blackstone’s Return to the Office.
Electron Capital’s $ 2.3 billion renewable energy bets paid off last year. The company is banking on Biden’s green energy and infrastructure projects to give it another boost.
Utilities investor Electron Capital attributes its big debut in 2020 and 2021 to renewable energy stocks. This is how he was so successful in space.
