Ready for spring? Check Out These Five Spring Dress Destinations In Detroit





There haven’t been many dressing opportunities over the past year, but as more and more Detroiters are choosing to get the shot, there is hope. Because spring for me is pastels and ruffled dresses. Retailer Rachel Lutz, which owns several women’s clothing stores in the city and metro area, said The Detroit Free Press that its stores have recently seen increased sales. “People are tired of living in pajamas,” Lutz said. “It’s like people are practically rebelling against ‘athleisure’ clothing.” Lutz told the outlet that she hit a nine-year sales high in March, as the Detroiters, and women, in particular, traded stretchy pants for skirts. Here is a brief list of some of my favorite places to shop for new dresses for what will hopefully be a better spring for all of us. The peacock’s room

Fisher Building, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., new downtown area One of Lutz’s main stores, The Peacock Room, is a go-to destination for beautiful ruffled dresses. The store has dozens of five-star reviews on Google. Buyers say this is a must-see place to buy a gorgeous cocktail dress or evening gown. The store also sells complementary jewelry and specializes in the basic “little black dress”. Dress Model

2362 Russell Street Ste. 301, Eastern market This women’s clothing store offers colorful dresses, skirts, blouses and pants. “We know trendy customers come in all shapes and sizes and we have styles to make every woman look and feel beautiful,” says owner Tina Washington, who runs the boutique with her husband, Deron. The price tags on Modele dresses start at $ 39 and end at $ 250. Dress sizes range from 4 to 24. The Black Dress Co.

87 E. Canfield Street The store is advertised as “an amazing store with one of a kind pieces”. The store is known for its excellent customer service, and new reviews have touted it as a great place to get trendy masks. Simply relaxed

19400 Livernois, Avenue de la Mode A mainstay of fashion in Detroit since 1995, SimplyCasual and its spin-off, PopUp Shop, are nationally recognized as shopping destinations for tourists visiting Detroit. The store offers distinctive clothing and fashion items for the city’s most discerning fashion designers and taste makers. SimplyCasual is a destination for women’s clothing, but also a must-have for men’s clothing. Owner Rufus Bartell is often on hand to provide styling assistance. Pjazz Collections II Shop

21206, avenue Gratiot, Eastpointe Stylist Marv Neal (@marvneal), who has featured her expert style in dozens of Detroit photo shoots and local magazine covers, recommends this boutique for its unique women’s clothing and accessories. He also likes that the store has sizes up to size 20. “Even though it’s unfortunate I think it’s safe to say COVID-19 will always be here and our lives will be forever different … we have to live and stay fly so accessorize your mask and make sure May the time to go out be yours. of these joggers and dress even if it is okay in the market trust me you will feel better. Honorable mentions: Savvy Chic, Elite Couture Boutique and Bird Bee.







