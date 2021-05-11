Gucci’s next fashion show to be held in Los Angeles as part of the centennial celebrations





The pandemic has brought the world to a halt, affecting many industries, from food and drink to travel, and the fashion industry is no exception. Fashion brands have been forced to rethink some creative ways to present their new collection as the catwalks stop. Fashion Weeks, whether in Paris, New York or Milan, have resorted to the same creative means. But with the world slowly recovering and vaccines becoming readily available in most parts of the world, it seems like we are returning to some sort of normalcy and with it the return of in-person shows. Among them, Gucci, which has just revealed that its next fashion show will take place in Los Angeles. Creative Director Alessandro Michele will present his new collection on November 3, 2021 as part of the house’s centenary series of events and unveiling. The return to the United States is the first time in six years after Michele’s first New York cruise parade at the Dia-Art Foundation. The Creative Director chose Los Angeles because it is a city that continues to provide him with a constant source of inspiration. He also played an important role in Gucci’s century-old history. Previously, the brand had tried to present its collection in San Francisco but failed to do so due to the pandemic. The next fashion show will coincide with the occasion of the 10th LACMA Art + Film Gala which will take place on November 6th. Gucci is the founding and main sponsor of the event. At the moment, few details have yet been revealed, so we need to stay tuned for more. See also: Gucci “Hacked” Balenciaga for the new Aria collection and the internet has gone wild

