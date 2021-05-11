Holly Willoughby Makes A Big Style Change By Showing Off A Mini Dress





Holly Willoughby made a big change in her style today by showing off her latest This Morning outfit. Holly, 40, posted today's look on Instagram and there has been a distinct change in her style. The mom of three wore a rented pink minidress from the vampire wife and finished her look with bare legs and a pair of black stilettos. But instead of wearing her blonde hair in waves, she instead put it in a bun. Explaining what was going on on the show, Holly said, "Tuesday morning … today on @thismorning we're talking about how borrowing is the new purchase … renting dresses is getting from more and more popular … take action and wear this gorgeous @thevampireswife dress from @hurr location … Love! " And her followers were quick to comment on her latest look. terencelagdon said: "Hi Holly you look gorgeous today and I love this dress so fiery." wobblywilloughby said: "Love everything about this outfit! Love the different hairstyle too … have an amazing Tuesday." Sandrahope396 said: "Beautiful lady in a pretty dress." And Rayray7528 said, "Yay the weather is awesome! And Holly is wearing a cute little summer dress – just need you and Phil being a little silly and I'm ready for the day." Holly struggled yesterday as she and Phil spoke to an American woman who earns 3,000 a month for posting fart videos online. Holly laughed and was unable to read the autocue at one point as she struggled to contain her laughter. * This morning continues at 10am on ITV tomorrow







