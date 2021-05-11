EmBe Dress for Success receives moving gift from Two Men and a Truck





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – It’s been Mother’s Day, but that doesn’t stop a moving company from making a difference for moms in need. It’s a very emotional day for Jennifer Hoesing and her team at EmBe’s Dress for Success. “The team was really, really jumping for joy – literally, our here,” Hoesing said. They receive a large donation of women’s work clothes from Two Men and a Truck. “The donation is really going to meet the needs of the women in this community,” Hoesing said. Over the past month, the moving company has put out donation bins all over Sioux Falls as part of its “Movers for Moms” clothing drive. Two men and a truck organize a Mother’s Day clothing drive

“Being a mom myself and being a woman is great to be able to give back to our community in a way that will have the most impact,” said Drake. During this time, they have collected over 5,000 articles. General manager Angela Drake said the donations came from their partners, the customers they helped move and people who stopped by their store. “It was a very fast turnaround and incredible support from our community,” said Drake. Changing lives through clothes

Items donated include shoes, long-sleeved button-down shirts and a large supply of black pants of all sizes. But Hoesing says it’s not just the quantity of items that matters, but the quality of life they can provide. “Dress for Success Sioux Falls is all about empowering women to be their best – like everything we do at EmBe, and clothing is a real, visible way of doing it,” Hoesing said. Appointment of the new CEO of Emme

“We appreciate all that EmBe and Dress for Success are doing to help the women in our community and we are simply honored to support them,” said Drake. Drake says this is the most clothing they’ve collected for Movers for Moms’. Last year, they received less than half of this year’s amount due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

