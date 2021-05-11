Dress for Success Canada Foundation appoints its first CEO





After a record year as economic first responders for women OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 / CNW / – The Dress for Success Canada Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine curtis – an experienced, 28 year old, incomparable leader in social services – as new CEO, effective April 6, 2021. Dress for Success is a global women’s organization that focuses exclusively on pre-employment support and job retention for marginalized and low-income women. Dress for SuccessCanada Foundation serves over 60 communities across Canada, providing pre-employment, job retention and mentoring services through a hub-and-spoke model connecting thirteen local affiliates who leverage referral relationships with over 500 social and employment agencies. In Catherine’s own words, “I am a strong advocate for moving women from a position of survival to a position of prosperity. As a values-driven leader, I base my work on authenticity, integrity, transparency and accountability and look forward to expanding the reach and impact of Dress for Success by Canada so that all women – especially in an unprecedented divestiture – are able to find a good job to support themselves and their families. ” Ms. Curtis’ appointment follows the most demanding year for the foundation and its efforts to maintain and improve its services nationally. “We have seen our local affiliates overcome unprecedented challenges to continue providing safe and accessible pre-employment services to marginalized and unemployed women. In the midst of the crisis, our local affiliates have expanded their programs – to include a navigation aid in new government services, digital learning and wrap around community services for women and families in need, ”said the president of the Dress for Success Canada Foundation and the CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide Joi gordon. Ms. Curtis’ nomination was generously supported by LHH Knightsbridge, Toronto, who had this to say about the partnership: “As active contributors to Dress for Success, we were eager to support their search for someone to complement. their team and lead Success Canada Foundation to new levels of engagement and positive impact in communities Canada“. “Ms. Curtis’ appointment will continue to enable the Canadian Foundation to grow stronger and to support, broaden and deepen the impact of the full and equitable participation of women in the Canadian economy.” Gordon concluded. To learn more about the Dress for Success Canada Foundation or to donate to their work in the service of women Canada to gain financial independence, visit https://dressforsuccesscanadafoundation.org SOURCE Dress for Success Canada Foundation For more information: Media Relations Contact: Catherine Curtis, [email protected], 416.726.6200 Related links www.dressforsuccesscanadafoundation.org

