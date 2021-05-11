Clear Haute Couture organizers for physical shows in Paris – WWD





PARIS – Paris Couture Week has been cleared for physical shows and presentations – setting the stage for what could be an electrifying season. Even buzzing creator Kirby-Jean Raymond from Pyer Moss threw his own in the ring for an undisclosed event. “Depending on the evolution of the health situation, physical events can accommodate guests according to a specific health protocol and comply with measures determined by the public authorities”, according to a press release Tuesday from the Federation of Haute Couture and la Mode, Organizing body for French fashion. This mirrored last week’s announcement that Paris Fashion Week for menswear, scheduled for June 22-27, would also host physical events, conditions permitting. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled most physical fashion shows for more than a year and twice postponed two highly anticipated couture moments: the return of Balenciaga couture, 53 years after Spanish master Cristóbal Balenciaga shut down his house, and a unique Jean Paul Gaultier. couture collection created by Chitose Abe of Sacai, the first in a series of designers invited after the founder’s departure from the catwalk in January 2020. Haute Couture Week will take place July 5-8 in the French capital, and the Federation has announced that it will release the provisional program during the week of June 7. So far, only Chanel has confirmed its intention to present an exhibition with guests, at the fashion museum of the Palais Galliera. Houses that are qualified to use the haute couture appellation are Adeline André, Alexandre Vauthier, Alexis Mabille, Bouchra Jarrar, Chanel, Christian Dior, Frank Sorbier, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Julien Fournié, Maison Margiela, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Maurizio Galante, Schiaparelli and Stéphane Rolland, while “corresponding” members include Atelier Versace, Elie Saab, Fendi Couture, Giorgio Armani Privé, Iris Van Herpen, Valentino, Ulyana Sergeenko and Viktor & Rolf. The members invited this season are Aelis, Azzaro Couture, Balenciaga, Charles de Vilmorin, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie de Libran, Pyer Moss, Rahul Mishra, RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, RR331, Vaishali S, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad. The Federation noted that all live shows and sewing presentations filmed in July will continue to be presented on its digital platform “and will benefit from the global amplification network of our partners.” Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron set a timetable for a gradual rollout of the third lockout in France, starting May 19, when shops, cinemas, theaters and museums will be allowed to reopen, alongside outdoor cafes, bars and restaurants. Italy is also opening up. Last month, the organizer of Milan Fashion Weeks, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, said it is planning a men’s fashion week that will include both digital and physical events with an audience, after that the government paved the way for events and fairs in physical formats from June 15. The Milan Fashion Week men’s collection will take place from June 18 to 22. See also: Digital Fashion Weeks Struggling With Latecomers Launchmetrics: Paris remains the capital of fashion, digital and other Chanel plans to host a fashion show with guests in July







