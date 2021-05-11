TikTok for fun or fashion: two Columbia students explore the app | Higher Education

Connor Clary gets his best ideas in the shower. In April 2020, he was at half-shampoo when the idea of his soon-to-go viral TikTok hit him. With moss in his hair, he found himself thinking, I’m going to classify the Christian decor in my parents’ house.
After posting the video, which he set to classical music, Clarys’ phone started buzzing.
I was just sitting at home and the video started getting thousands of likes, he recalls. It’s so random and personal. I didn’t think it was relatable or interesting.
In the one minute video, the crown of thorns in the guest bathroom ranks fifth. An angel figurine at the top of the piano is the fourth. A plastic baptism-themed sign hanging in the shower is the third. A painting of Jesus sitting on a mountain at dusk comes in second. Topping the list is a stained glass Madonna and Child.
I bought it during my gay prayer phase and hung it up to deal with ungodly thoughts, Clary says in the video. He ends with a smirk and his usual dry humor: it didn’t work but she did her best.
The video, which landed in Christian Facebook groups, now has 1.4 million views and over 170,000 likes.
His parents haven’t looked at him yet.
TikTok is a social media platform for creating and sharing short vertical videos that are ideal for watching on a cell phone. The app, which gained ground in 2017 under the name Musical.ly, has spread like an empire, changing the way we dance, pose, sing, joke, read and cook. It’s a whole world of lip-syncing challenges, short films, comedy skits, and life hacks.
According to a New York Times article on the TikTok phenomenon, 850 million people used the app every month as of April 2020. Some people just watch TikToks; others are making names for themselves by creating video content. Clary, a junior at MU, is one of the most well-known TikTok creators in central Missouri.
Clary began posting videos at the start of the pandemic out of boredom and has since found joy.
Certainly not all of me
For 21-year-old Clary, TikTok is a surreal, weird and beautiful app to make fun of even if you don’t live in influencer-rich spheres like Los Angeles or New York.
The app creates this strange fame among people who are not at all famous, he said. Were just regular people making short videos that a lot of people love, but that doesn’t actually translate into any real influence or power.
TikTok has become an increasingly common place for young talent to get noticed. But as a social work major, Clary has no plans beyond her front camera. His desire to be funny started when he was growing up in Leawood, Kansas.
I was never in the comedy business, but I was a class clown in elementary school, he says. If you laugh at yourself first, no one can bully you because you’ve done it better than them.
These days, Clary, who has over 230,000 followers, is recognized walking around Colombia. He doesn’t see himself as an influencer, and when people call him that, he vehemently denies it.
TikTok can be a fun, community experience without, you know, making it your whole life, your passion, or your career, Clary said. It is all more complementary to life than I previously thought.
He paused. Do not mistake yourself. It’s a big part of my life but certainly not all of me.
TikTok provides users with microdoses of entertainment through an endless scrolling of 15, 30 and 60 second videos curated by an algorithm. Clary said the algorithm, which he finds fascinating, focuses content on niches.
Clarys’ niche on the app, under the username @ dinonuggets.jpg, is largely focused on ranking, rating, and commenting on the mundane things around him. Some notable reviews include clothing from 2021 Pride collection targets, Christmas lights at the suburban house and MUs COVID-19 care package from the fall semester 2020.
In his most viral video, which he made two weeks ago, Clary revealed: What is your phone case style reminds me of you. At the start of the review, his inflection flattens and he presses the microphone of his headphones against his chin, a staple for his videos. The video has 6.2 million views and 1.7 million likes.
Clary, who joined the app in 2019, is part of the TikToks Creator Fund, which pays people based on opinions and engagement. Beijing-based company ByteDance, owner of the app, has a list of requirements become formally a creator, including being 18 years of age or older, having 100,000 subscribers and living in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy. He said he made over $ 2,000 since becoming a designer.
I was emblematic
Best known on the platform is Zachary Willmore, a junior from Rock Bridge High School. While Clary sees no future as an influencer, Willmore sees the app as a launching pad for a career in men’s fashion.
Willmore looks forward to joining the Creator Fund as soon as he turns 18 in August. For Willmore, TikTok is a way of self-expression and a safe space for other young LGBTQ + people. While you’ll never see him sporting rainbow colors, his account deconstructs the genre one dreamy outfit at a time.
In mid-March, 17-year-old Willmore walked through the halls of Rock Bridge in his mother’s 1996 wedding dress and a silver tiara. The silk dress twinkled under the green tint of the fluorescent lighting as he filmed himself.
I want to inspire people who might not feel comfortable wearing something to school, even just a skirt, he says in the video. In 10 or 20 years, you’re going to look back and be like, I was iconic.
With 9.4 million views and 3.1 million likes, this strike against fashion stereotypes is Willmores’ most popular video. He recalled the flood of notifications after posting it. Her excitement about the video explosion came from the kindness of strangers in the comment sections and in town. He said he was arrested by moms at Columbia Mall and at Chris McDs restaurant.
Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear dresses, one comment read.
Although the video has gone viral, Willmore, whose subscriber count on the app has grown from zero to 720,000 in a year, is best known for a show he calls dancing every time I get a dress code.
Willmore said since returning to school in January for face-to-face classes, he’s been called to the office by administrators two or three times a week. On his way back to class, he stops by the bathroom to make a TikTok.
With a row of urinals lining the background in most of the series’ videos, he dances to an upbeat song draped in a sky-blue mesh dress, sporting a hot pink cropped top or showing off his shoulders in this dress. married.
It’s honestly funny at this point, Willmore said. They tell me, don’t wear this outfit anymore. But I never wear the same outfit twice, so that’s okay.
Although he has been told not to dress a certain way, he has no plans to cut down on his outfits.
Like I always say, do what makes you happy and look fabulous while doing it, he said.
His mother, Leila Willmore, said that her son’s life, which she called adventurous and nervous, felt tailor-made to her and the expressive and clear vision he had always had. In kindergarten, his teacher read a book about a boy who carries a doll just for him. After turning gay to his college classmates using a rainbow-themed PowerPoint presentation, his teacher handed out rainbow cupcakes.
My son is a force to be reckoned with, she said. When he was 3, he told me, I’m going to change the world.
As a mother of two, she sometimes asks her son to delete videos, especially those with insulting or suggestive choreography. Although they had to intervene at times, the two saw their relationship grow thanks to the app. She recently painted her toenails for one of her TikToks, and he came to see his mom his grandmother in another.
I used to worry about him being bullied, but what I witnessed was the opposite: a supportive environment that embraced him, said Leila Willmore. Most of his comments are affectionate. That first month, I literally walked through thousands of people, reading each one.
When he decided to make a name for himself, Zachary Willmore started his social media career by emulating his idols, most notably Paris Hilton. He said that while he’ll never be as famous as her, he hopes to expand his app-centric fame into more tangible avenues of fame. Its next steps include finding sponsors and brand offers.
As he tiptoed through the college application process, Willmore said he was looking to study business in Southern California, Texas or Florida. Willmore said he hopes to have his own brand of high-end men’s clothing.
I know how some people see me, he says, but none of their negativity can hold me back.