Dress To Impress: How To Make The Perfect Dressing Food





What’s the secret to a good vinaigrette? The mines still bitter.

Hilary, Alnwick, Northumberland The dressing consists of oil, salt, and acid (usually vinegar or citrus juice). There is a little more, of course, but not a lot. As in life, it all comes down to balance, which for the chef Raymond Blanc means a 3: 1 ratio of extra virgin olive oil to wine vinegar (or balsamic for a sweeter flavor). I often use a tablespoon of water to dilute the fat, so the leaves aren't covered, adds Blanc, whose latest book, Simply Raymond, Recipes From Home was released last week. You can add a little magic with fresh herbs like chervil, cilantro or tarragon, or walnut oil. Molly baz, author of Cook this book, however, operates at a 2: 1 fat-to-acid ratio. More is more when it comes to the latter, Baz says, so she mixes red wine, white wine and rice vinegar, or sherry and champagne vinegar and lemon juice, to add layers of flavor. For a simple green salad, she makes a shallot vinaigrette by whisking half a chopped shallot with a teaspoon and a half of Dijon mustard, a half teaspoon of honey, a quarter of a teaspoon of coarse sea ​​salt, black pepper and two tablespoons of vinegar, then slowly add four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, until emulsified. And don't forget to salt your green vegetables, so that the entire salad is seasoned right through. Regarding Hilarys' bitterness issue, Baz suspects that she might be harsh with vinegar and suggests adding a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup, or a pinch of sugar, which will do wonders to bind the flavors. Over-seasoning could also be the culprit, Blanc says Remember, you can always add, not take out or even the oil itself. I find bitterness shows up with olive oil, says Laura Jackson, chef / co-owner of London Towpath Cafe, this is why she prefers a neutral oil (sunflower or vegetable) for her Dijon vinaigrette. I want other flavors to be king. A bitter leaf salad, however, is the exception to the Jacksons' rule: use lemon juice and a very good quality olive oil for this. Whichever way you go, however, be sure to taste the dressing with each piece of the salad to see if it's just right. Variety is, of course, the spice of life, so it's a good idea to have a few more dressings in your arsenal. This could include a lemon tahini number to drizzle with roasted eggplant and zucchini. Chef Gill Meller whips two tablespoons of tahini and yogurt with half a crushed garlic clove, the juice and zest of one lemon, two teaspoons of liquid honey and three tablespoons of olive oil. extra virgin olive. For the perfect picnic, AKA Sweet Potato Salad (with avocado, feta and watercress), Jane Baxter, co-owner of Wild artichokes in Kingsbridge, Devon, combine finely chopped shallot and red pepper, two tablespoons of chopped piquillo, the juice of half a lime, one tablespoon of rice vinegar, maple syrup, mint chopped fresh and cilantro, and three tablespoons of sunflower oil. Finally, add the Meera Sodhas dressing to your favorites for a Thai-style tomato and zucchini salad this summer. Mix three coarsely chopped bird peppers and garlic cloves, three and a half tablespoons of soy sauce, the juice of three limes, two tablespoons of rapeseed oil and one and a half teaspoons of palm sugar, then pour over the crushed cherry tomato halves. Garnish with julienned zucchini and Thai basil, toss and everything is dressed.







