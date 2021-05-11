Trend: Fashion Industry Advances Transparency, Thread-by-Thread Circularity

Two new initiatives leveraging connected products and the scaling up of recycled polyester aim to accelerate industry transparency, circular materials and business models.

PANGAIA’s new digital passports promote transparency and circularity in fashion



Image credit: PANGAIA

Italian brand of sustainable clothing for consumers

PANGAIA has partnered with a connected product innovator EON create digital passports for its products to allow greater transparency, traceability and circularity in the fashion industry and inspire responsible consumer choices. Powered by a QR code and a cloud-hosted digital twin, digital passports reveal each garment’s unique journey and provide customers with access to product-level impact reports in a more interactive way.

the digital passports, which are printed directly on PANGAIA care labels, unlock a bespoke digital experience when scanned by a customer’s phone. Designed to simulate the user experience of social media platforms, the experience takes the customer on a journey from the origin of products to their purchase, including transportation, including provenance information, mapping of production and distribution facilities and monitoring. While PANGAIA is already taking steps to report on the impact of its products and sustainability benchmarks, digital passports will now bring all product-specific data together in one place in a fun and engaging way for them. consumers.

It is important to us that information on where and how PANGAIA products are made is accessible and engaging, says the Chief Impact Officer. Maria srivastava. Inspired by social media, our new digital passports bring personalized traceability and sustainability data to our customers in a fun and interactive way, so they feel empowered to make the best possible choices. In addition to helping us propel us on our own circularity journey, we believe product digitization is fundamental to driving industry change and accelerating an Earth Positive future that gives more than it takes.

On the tracks of Allbirds recent open-sourcing of its Carbon footprint calculator

To push the apparel industry towards greater transparency, PANGAIA’s new digitized product experience will allow the brand to update its customers in real time as the scope of its impact reporting evolves. For example, data on the impact of carbon and water could be added retrospectively to a digital passport if the results of a complete life cycle assessment (LCA) are pending. PANGAIA claims to be on track to complete LCA on 80% of its products by 2022.

As PANGAIA is still at the start of its own journey of circularity, digital passports are also helping to bridge the gap until the brand can offer its customers a fully circular model. By sharing life cycle data and follow-up advice, the company hopes to encourage current and future owners to extend the life of their products and keep them in circulation at the highest possible value, for longer.

And through the EON CircularID protocol, PANGAIA is also working to foster a more circular textile industry by ensuring that circular resale, recycling and sorting partners can access the data they need to identify, manage and manage products and materials. one life cycle to another.

Through the digitization of products, PANGAIA is redefining the relationship between brands, products and customers, pioneering a whole new sustainable business model and taking a critical step towards achieving a fully circular business model, said the founder and CEO of EON. Natasha Franck. By transforming each product into a media channel and medium for ongoing customer relationships, PANGAIA builds transformational relationships with customers and their products. Simultaneously, they manage each product through a circular lifecycle and unlock new revenue streams through new circular business models such as resale and recycling.

PANGAIA digital passports will debut in its Horizon t-shirt collection, launched this Thursday. Product landing pages will feature dedicated icons and messages to increase consumer awareness of product digitization, and dedicated customer emails will retarget customers to encourage user adoption. Throughout 2021, PANGAIA will roll out digital passports in stages across current and existing product categories, with new lines added every two months.

85 clothing brands and suppliers participate in the 2025 recycled polyester challenge



Image Credit: Rdolfs Clintsons / Pexels

Meanwhile, Textile exchangeand theFashion Industry Climate Action Charter

launched a joint initiative to further stimulate the market movement towards the adoption of recycled polyester (rPET) and the associated reduction in greenhouse gases (GHGs).

With 85 brands and suppliers already involved, theRecycled Polyester Challenge 2025aims to catalyze a radical change in the apparel and textile industry by asking it to increase the global percentage of recycled polyester from 14% to 45% to 17.1 million tonnes by 2025. The challenge continues the successful acceleration that started with Textile Exchanges 2017 Recycled Polyester Commitment.

The 2025 recycled polyester challenge asks brands to commit to the most ambitious adoption goal possible. A high percentage of rPET commitments from brands is essential to achieve the 2025 target of 45% recycled volume and to build critical mass to achieve an absolute share of 90% recycled volume by 2030 .

Brands that have signed up to date include:

Since our first use of recycled polyester in 2005, we have adopted rPET in a massive way, focusing on adopting 100% preferred fibers by 2025, said

Rachel Lincoln, Directorof Sustainability at prAna. By using recycled polyester, we don’t just create amazing, high-performance clothing; we are reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and preventing plastic from ending up in landfills.

Why is this important?

Polyester (PET) is the most widely used fiber in the clothing industry, accounting for about 52 percent of the total volume of fibers produced worldwide; the clothing industry produces about 32 million of the 57 million tonnes of polyester used each year. Currently, only about 14 percent of this comes from recycled inputs

mainly from post-consumer PET bottles.

Textile Exchange says we need to increase the share of mechanically recycled fibers / filaments (or equivalent) in the polyester market from 14% to 90% by 2030.

With a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional polyester, the rPETor equivalent must represent at least 45% of the polyester sales market, or approximately 17.1 million metric tonnes of fiber by 2025, in order to remain in the market. the 1.5 degree track. recommended by the

IPCC.

Today, mechanically recycled polyester from plastic water bottles makes up the vast majority of recycled polyester; however, chemical recycling, textile-textile recycling and other technologies will be a necessary component to achieve the goal. Textile Exchange recognizes that more data is needed on the GHG reductions associated with other innovative synthetic alternatives and that even with smaller reductions compared to mechanical recycling, they will be a key part of a market transformation away from fuels. fossils. We will continue to explore roadmap scenarios as impact data evolves and the textile-textile recycling market matures.

What does it take to get involved?

Companies that engage in this initiative will have to report their polyester consumption annually to TextileExchanges.Business benchmark on fiber and materials(CFMB), which will track the progress of all participating brands towards the collective goal. All information entered in the CFMB survey is completely anonymous and aggregated among all participants in the annual report to show progress.

“At Reformation, we’ve always taken a strong stance against sourcing conventional synthetics (also known as fossil fuel fabrics),” saysCarrie Freiman, Director of Sustainable Development at Reformation. Participation in the rPET 2025 challenge is aligned with the circularity and climate action commitments of our brands, and is a fine demonstration of cross-sector commitment for a more sustainable future. “

Textile Exchange will report annually on the rPET 2025 challenge, using 2019 volume data as a baseline and in view of fulfilling both TextileExchanges and FashionCharters’ overall commitment to stay on the 1.5 degree path.

Find out how your brand can participate in the rPET 2025 challenge

here.