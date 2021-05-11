Queen Elizabeth wears a lilac dress and day hat during a Parliament official opening





CHRIS JACKSONGetty Images

One of the Queen’s most important ceremonial functions is to formally open Parliament, which traditionally involves wearing the sparkling Imperial State crown and ceremonial robes and traveling by coach to pronounce a speech. However, this year the ceremony was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, and today the Queen drove to the Palace of Westminster and wore a day dress and a lilac hat. The official opening was the 95-year-old Queen’s first public appearance in person since Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, though she held audiences and engagements digitally from Windsor Castle. She was accompanied by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event, who have attended the official opening regularly since 2013. Prince Charles and Camilla accompanied the Queen to the official opening of Parliament. CHRIS JACKSONGetty Images The Queen arrived at the Sovereign’s Entrance at 11:20 a.m. before leading the royal procession through the splendid Royal Gallery to the House of Lords where she sat on the throne to deliver the speech. It’s not written by her but prepared by the government and presents the plans for the next parliamentary session. Usually the House of Lords is full of politicians and diplomats and the military is blazing its trail, but this year the BBC Notes that only 108 people attended the event and that MPs and members of the House of Lords had to wear masks and take a negative COVID test beforehand. Charles and Camila also wore masks everywhere. Traditionally, the Queen wears the Imperial State Crown during the speech, but she has not done so since 2016 due to her heavy weight – 2 pounds and 5 ounces – and years of advancement. In 2019 (the last time there was an official opening of Parliament), she wore the Lighter Diamond Tiara throughout the ceremony, which is the crown she usually wears to arrive for the occasion. . The imperial state crown symbolizes the sovereignty of the monarch and is also worn at the end of the coronation ceremony. Today he was carried in front of her as she walked over to her seat and placed on a pillow next to her during the speech. One of the most elaborate badge pieces, it is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls. The crown traveled with other badges past the Queen at Buckingham Palace by car with a police escort ahead of the ceremony. The Imperial State Crown at today’s event. CHRIS JACKSONGetty Images In 2013, a BBC documentary The coronation, the Queen spoke of wearing the crown, saying, “You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech back. Because if you did, your neck would break, it would fall. So there are downsides to crowns, but otherwise these are pretty important things. This is not the first time that the Queen has worn a day dress for the official opening of Parliament. In 2017, she wore a blue outfit designed by Angela Kelly with a matching hat sprinkled with yellow flowers. This caused some amusement; as she gave her speech outlining the government’s plans as the UK prepared to leave the European Union, the people compared her hat to their flag. Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, posted on Twitter: “It is clear that the EU is still inspiring some in the UK.” However, Angela Kelly later noted in her 2019 book that the similarity was “a coincidence.” Queen Elizabeth at the 2017 State Opening of Parliament. WPA PoolGetty Images Victoria murphy

