Fashion launch “ to benefit workers and reduce waste ” – Daily Business





Lost Stock attacked the plight of Bangladeshi garment workers Retail tech entrepreneur Cally Russell is leading an initiative to change the way shoppers buy quality fashion clothing. Mr Russell, founder of the Mallzee shopping app, gathered the team behind Lost Stock to launch This is Unfolded, which promises to improve conditions for factory workers and reduce waste. This is Unfolded says it will provide sustainable clothing at affordable prices, pay garment workers better wages, and create a positive long-term impact with every month education fundraising sale for a child in India. More than 30% of newly produced clothing never goes to be worn and ends up in landfills, and last year, in response to Covid, fashion brands canceled more than $ 2 billion in completed clothing orders, failing to complete no payment to the garment workers who produced them. A small team in Scotland came together to launch Lost Stock to sell these clothes in the form of mysterious clothing boxes, with the money generated being donated to support garment workers in Bangladesh. In just seven months, Lost Stock has supported 113,000 people in Bangladesh for over a month each and built a community of over 100,000 buyers in 10 countries. Cally Russell: mission The team behind Lost Stock is now on a mission to create permanent and lasting change by creating a new way of fashion shopping. This is Unfolded pioneers a new factory-to-consumer model combined with a unique community-driven approach and data insight, to dramatically reduce product waste and industry inefficiencies. This is Unfolded kicked off smoothly in March 2021, taking nearly 2,000 orders in just three weeks and helping 550 children in school for a year. Of this collection, only 1% of orders were returned, well below the 30% normally seen in the industry. Cally Russell, CEO and Co-Founder of This is Unfolded, said: It’s clear the retail industry is totally broken, which we saw last year with billions of dollars in canceled orders with little or no consideration for the workers shows that it is time to rebalance the system. “This is Unfolded’s mission is to create a new retail model that’s better for the planet, society, workers and consumers. “We do this by removing waste from the bloated system to fund improvements across products and our supply chain. Our work with Lost Stock has shown us that consumers are up for something different. See also: How a young entrepreneur started a cashmere repair and recycling business using traditional border skills







