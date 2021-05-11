Butterflies for Maddy: a fashion show in the gardens in Rumson, to raise awareness of toxic shocks





RUMSON, NJ: Support a fundraiser in honor of Maddy Massabni of Rumson. Maddy Massabni, 19, tragically and suddenly passed away from Toxic Shock Syndrome in 2017. Today her mother Dawn, brother Georgie and many supporters come together to raise funds for toxic shock awareness. Join Maddy's cause and you can help save lives! Book for May 23, 2021. EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND LEGISLATION TO SAVE LIVES! You can read Maddy's story here on TAPinto: Beloved teenager Rumson Maddy Massabni dies from toxic shock syndrome, her mother Dawn is on a mission to raise awareness, improve health care for women and save lives PLEASE JOIN FOR EDUCATIONAL AWARENESS AND LEGISLATION SUPPORT !! CHARITY FASHION SHOW AND SILENT AUCTION FOR THE BENEFIT OF MENTRUAL TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME (mTSS) EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND LEGISLATION TO SAVE LIVES! EAT, DRINK AND GIVE! All the fun stuff: Live fashion show with creations by a local artist on the catwalk!

DJ LIVE and beautiful models!

Live gift auction for in-person attendees!

INCREDIBLE SILENT AUCTION accessible to all!

Additional silent auction items for in-person participants!

Delicious refreshments provided (including sangria)!

Do not wait! Tickets are limited! (Covid-19 security measures in place) Like and follow on Facebook here.







