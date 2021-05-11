What will the Roaring 2020 flapper dress be?

To get my second shot of COVID-19, I wore an outfit entirely too much.

I originally bought the pink and blue tiger stripe crochet dress and matching high-heeled boots for a costume party in 2016, and hadn’t touched them since. But as I got ready to leave for my date, looking from the stack of sweatpants I had been wearing for 13 months rotating to the eye-catching pink hanging on my clothes rack, I made up my mind. Really, the dress was convenient for such an occasion, I said to myself: after all, it has been without sleeves.

The desire to wear oversized outfits for vaccine appointments is, I feel, only a forerunner of what is to come. Having spent the past year switching from “night pajamas” to “day pajamas” and vice versa, I want any opportunity now to dress up and be seen. But it’s not just me: History shows us that times of uproar tend to result in bold approaches to fashion, and the COVID-19 pandemic could very well usher in a whole new era of maximalism.

The first time I wrote about the new ‘coronavirus’ was in a February 2020 article on pandemic-inspired clothing. “The history of fashion”, I began, “is also a history of illness”. Almost overnight, our forties reshaped our sense of style, incorporation of masks into outfits (which, citing the literature available at the time(I had been ignorantly skeptical in my original piece) to the shameless proliferation of loungewear for all occasions. Newspapers have breathlessly covered what’s going on and what’s going on: “Is working from home going to kill the bra forever?” The Wall Street Journal request. “The question now is whether [high heels will] never bounces back, “a shoe analyst Told The Washington Post. “To hell with anything that has buttons,” an analyst declaimed The Seattle Times. And promised a memorable New York Times Magazine title last year: “Sweatpants Forever. “

But this could all be a short term thinking. the real The interesting moment for clothes is actually starting now, as parts of the world are starting to come out of the worst of the pandemic. “I’m skeptical that people will ever stop caring entirely about what other people wear,” Richard Thompson Ford, author of Dress codes: how the laws of fashion made history, Told New York Radio Time disdainfully of claims that loungewear is here to stay. As he added: “Part of the story that I describe as the birth of fashion in the book, a lot of it comes from the waves of the [bubonic] Plague. As the plague subsides, you’ve had this explosion of very expressive fashions. “He added,” another example, after the Spanish Flu ended, you get the styles of the 20s and roaring flappers, which have changed dramatically from earlier women’s clothing. “

Indeed, it is difficult to miss the parallels between today and the beginning of the 1920s. “The generation before [the Roaring 20s] had been slaughtered during the war, and there was a devil-may-care attitude, “Dennis Nothdruft, curator at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, told BBC as a partial explanation of the famous extravagance of the time. And while we haven’t survived any particular war, more Americans have died from COVID-19 than in WWI, WWII, Korea or Vietnam. The trauma of the past year could very well translate into a desire to grow up, as it did 100 years ago.

Other historical precedents suggest that explosions of expressiveness follow periods of minimalism as in 1947, when “Christian Dior’s post-occupation pieces were richly designed maximalist creations that devoted serious footage to full skirts,” a change marked with “American modes of war [that] emphasized simplicity and comfort, ” The Seattle Times reports.

Or, to translate it in 21st century terms: “I keep thinking of Karl Lagerfeld and his comment on sweatpants being a sign of defeat, of losing control of your life,” the fashion curator and historian Pamela Golbin Told WWD. “When the quarantine wears off, we might see people yearning to dress up again and a strong movement towards a return to maximalist glamor as a sartorial expression of liberation.”

But what could that look like in our day? What will be the distinctive maximalist look of the 2020s? Ford, author, highlights interest in “Regency fashion” following Netflix obsession Bridgerton and a curiosity about clothes from the 1950s and 1960s The queen’s gambit and The crown as possible starting points for people to “try something flamboyant and say ‘here I am’,” said Lilly Berelovich, president of trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops. WWD she expects to see “emotional maximalism,” which is different from the peacock kind of maximalism we’ve seen in the past, instead focusing on fabrics that feel good on the skin, a color that evokes happiness, and silhouettes and exaggerated details that allow us to escape reality. “

Like all parts of modern culture, it’s likely that there won’t be a single defining fashion look over the next decade, as the flapper dress presents itself now (but in an anachronistic way) for the 1920s. More likely, there will be room for niche tastes and experimentation, where each community has its own look.

Yet after a year of only changing to a collared shirt for Zoom with camera meetings (to say nothing of what could happen with the buttocks), cheerful overestimates are more likely than modest understatements. I have already started looking for something to pick up the trusty WFH sweatshirts I bought last April. I think the flaps were on something: I smell glitter. Lots and lots of glitter.