Industrial policy is back in fashion as geopolitical tensions escalate

For its part, China has adopted a dual-flow economy policy that emphasizes domestic demand and achieving major breakthroughs in key technologies. Xi Jinping’s government is also tightening state control over the tech sector.

The logic of an arms race sets in, as each party justifies its movement towards protectionism as a response to the actions of the other party. In Washington, the US-China Strategic Competition Law, which is currently passing through Congress, accuses China of pursuing state-led mercantilist economic policies and industrial espionage.

Lessons on national resilience learned from the pandemic can now be applied to other areas, from energy to food supply.

The announcement in 2015 of the Beijing Made in China 2025 industrial strategy is often cited as a turning point. In Beijing, by contrast, it is argued that a declining America has turned against globalization in an effort to block China’s rise.

President Xi said the backlash against globalization in the West means China needs to become more self-reliant.

The new emphasis on industrial strategy is not limited to the United States and China. In India, the Narendra Modis government promotes an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India) policy, which encourages domestic production of essential commodities.

The EU published an article on industrial strategy last year, which is seen as part of a dynamic towards strategic autonomy and less dependence on the outside world. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, called on Europe to master and appropriate key technologies.

Even a conservative administration in Britain is turning away from the laissez-faire economy championed by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and seeking to protect strategic industries. The government is considering whether to block the sale of Arm, a British chipmaker, to Nvidia, an American company.

The UK government also bought a controlling stake in a bankrupt satellite company, OneWeb.

Self-sufficiency was what Nehru and Indira Gandhi tried in the 1960s and 1970s. It was a horrible and terrible flop. Prominent Indian commentator Swaminathan Aiyar

COVID-19 has made industrial policy more fashionable. National vaccine production is increasingly seen as a vital national interest. Even though they denounce the nationalism of vaccines elsewhere, many governments have decided to restrict exports and establish domestic suppliers.

In the United States, the national security arguments for industrial policy are part of the larger backlash against globalization and free trade. Joe Bidens’ rhetoric is downright protectionist. The US President proclaimed in Congress: All investments in the US Jobs Plan will be guided by one principle: buy American.

In an article last year, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Bidens, urged the security establishment to move beyond the dominant neoliberal economic philosophy of the past 40 years and accept that politics industrial is deeply American. The United States, he argued, will continue to lose ground to China on key technologies such as 5G and solar panels, if Washington continues to rely so heavily on research and development. private sector.

Many of these arguments will sound like common sense to voters. Protectionism and state intervention often do. But free market economists are appalled.

Swaminathan Aiyar, a prominent commentator in India, bemoans the return of failed ideas from the past, arguing that self-sufficiency was what Nehru and Indira Gandhi tried in the 1960s and 1970s. It was a horrible and terrible flop.

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, recently decried the Americas’ self-defeating economic retreat, arguing that policies to support selected industries or regions usually end in costly failure.

As tensions mount between China, the United States, and other great powers, it’s understandable that these countries are addressing the security implications of key technologies.

But politicians’ claims that industrial policy will also produce better paying jobs and a more productive economy deserve to be treated with deep skepticism. Sometimes ideas go out of style for a reason.

