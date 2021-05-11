Fashion
Boy cries when he sees his stepmom in a wedding dress for the first time
It is the moving moment when a boy saw his mother-in-law in her wedding dress for the first time and burst into tears.
Jude Seabolt, 10, had his eyes covered by his father Tyler before seeing the gorgeous bride Rebekah for the first time.
Overjoyed, Jude couldn’t contain his emotions and rushed over to give her a hug.
Groom Tyler, 38, said: Honestly, I didn’t know how he would react.
The moment I could tell something beautiful had happened by the emotion on Rebekah’s face as she witnessed his reaction.
Our amazing photographer, Ashah Smith, made it clear almost immediately after Rebekah, Jude and I shared a hug that she had captured something special. She was right!
Rebekah and Jude are close, but step-parenting isn’t an easy journey.
I was blown away by their courage as they deal with all the good and hard that comes with being an instant family.
The beauty of it is that Rebekah and Jude are both lovely extroverts who love and feel deeply.
I like to see them love each other in real time.
Tyler and Rebekah, 32, met through a dating app. And Jude was elated when he found out that the two were getting married.
Business associate Rebekah planned when the boy would see her in her dress several weeks before the wedding.
True to character, she not only wanted Jude to feel included, but she also wanted him to feel rightfully important, said Tyler, relationship and family therapist.
Jude went through so many different emotions on our wedding day.
He started off with excitement as we prepared ourselves throughout the day, downright nervousness when I explained to him that he was going to take a first look with Rebekah.
He was calm and happy by the end of the ceremony, then he just partied the night away.
The American couple got married in Monroe, Georgia.
