11 designers form fashion alliance for NYFW runway shows – WWD





New York Fashion Week takes place in September with a partnership between IMG and 11 fashion brands to form a long-term commitment to the biennial event. Fashion brands and designers Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian partner with IMG for the Fashion Alliance, a group of American fashion brands committed to showing at the NYFW of IMG: The Shows for the next three seasons. The alliance begins in September and runs until 2022. The purpose of the alliance is “to help revitalize NYFW, celebrate the continued unity and ingenuity of the American fashion community, and champion the artistic talent showcased on the New York world stage,” according to one. IMG press release. September Fashion Week runs from September 8 to 12 and will be followed by the 2021 Met Gala, which will be held in a smaller setting on September 13 pending government guidelines for social gatherings this fall. The Met Gala will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. In addition to these 11 designers, several other American designers have announced that they will also be returning to New York Fashion Week in September. Jeremy Scott revealed on Thursday that he will showcase Moschino’s first New York Fashion Week collection on September 9 at a still-undisclosed location. Designer Thom Browne also announced on April 27 that he would return to the runway format at New York Fashion Week in September. After a two-year hiatus, Kerby Jean-Raymond will also return to New York Fashion Week with a live fashion show. The spring 2022 New York Fashion Week season will be the first fashion week since the start of the pandemic, largely in person. Some designers, such as Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff, have hosted shows or in-person presentations during the pandemic on a smaller scale. Find out more here: Tom Ford is excited about the return of American designers to live shows in September Paris Fashion Week cleared for physical male catwalks in June Gucci to present its next collection in Los Angeles







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos