Fendi celebrates summer with the CR fashion book from the FF Vertigo Capsule collection

Fendi reaches new heights with this latest summer 2021 capsule collection. “Happy, colorful, irresistible” are three words to describe this artistic reimagination of this line for women, men and children. The Fendi capsule collection is a celebration of summer. Camping trips, rock climbing, a candy-colored palace, and patterns that will make you want to disco are all bottled for this mesh of joy.

New York visual artist Sarah Coleman, known for her “disruptive manipulation of designer materials,” was specifically asked to bring her expertise to the collaboration. With the same vision of reconversion and craftsmanship, Coleman and Fendi Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi worked together to give the fashion house a reinterpretation of the classic FF logo. The result was a 70s-inspired psychedelic creation known as FF Vertigo. This new magnetic pattern offered a twisted and twisted version of the classic FF pattern with a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Wavy manipulations of the logo in vibrant yellow and blue tones appeared throughout the capsule as in the Hello X-Tote and the Baguette 1997 which feature the distorted FF Fisheye.

Like two children on the playground, the limits of the creativity of this capsule had no limits. the Peekaboo ISeeU styling, for example, made from padded nappa leather with FF logo is treated to (drum roll, please) glow in the dark. Other pieces in the accessory line have equally vibrant techniques. The yellow FF Vertigo of the Peekaboo bag is printed using inkjet technology on the mineral tanned leather. The same Vertigo pattern, in yellow or blue variations, is also printed on a cool, durable coated canvas and the FENDI Mini Sunshine Shopper is made of colored straw.

Freedom and adventure were the main inspirations of this summer capsule with an outdoor lifestyle. For the women’s ready-to-wear line; multi-pocket skirts, convertible jackets and cargo pants are mixed with hyper feminine bodysuits and draped tops. Windbreakers, swimwear and flowy pants are also part of the mix, making every wearer the coolest hiker.

For men, that same “effortless elegance and contemporary functionality” easily finds its way into cool (yes cool) bowling shirts, Bermuda shorts and fisherman’s vests.

Still referencing the vintage spirit of the capsule, Fendi also infuses a free-spirited vibe into a range of crochet bags. While you can’t get more of the ’70s than that, they also managed to simultaneously channel a kitsch’ 90s aesthetic with elements like their 1997 version of the Baguette, sparkling sequins, and floral embroidery.

While this 2021 capsule is amazing on its own, add their collection of limited edition items and it manages to impress even themselves. With the psychedelic pattern central to this line as well, outdoor accessories are redesigned to be the coolest and grooviest side kicks. An FF Vertigo polaroid camera combines the iconic vintage Polaroid 636 with Fendi DNA. A fun and versatile bento box was made in collaboration with Alessi – along with a set of camping gear, and a men’s tent and technical backpack were produced by specialist Ferrino.

I guess we know what we’re wearing on our next vacation trip.

The Fendi Summer 2021 capsule is available in Fendi boutiques around the world and on fendi.com

