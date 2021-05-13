We can’t stop thinking about Naomi Osaka’s Asos wedding dress at the Laureus Awards





Professional tennis player and world champion Naomi Osako just won the Laureus World Sports Award for Woman Sportswoman of the Year and also won the award for best outfit in our eyes. The tennis pro wore a wedding dress to accept the prize, and she seriously upgraded this look. Osaka looked angelic in the ASOS Edition Ciara wedding dress with kimono sleeves in sequins and sequins of the brand which recently acquired the bridal collection from the famous fashion label TopShop. The sequined dress features a plunging neckline and oversized kimono-style flowing sleeves, as well as a low keyhole cutout in the back. The number one player in the Women’s Tennis Association paired the dress with a beautiful updo braided into her hair. And the sparkly dress is also incredibly affordable for just $ 339, available in sizes 0-14. You can easily choose this stunner for your trip down the aisle. But if you’re looking for something else, the online mega-retailer has a diversity bridal collection which features dresses of all styles, shoes and other accessories for the big day. Courtesy of ASOS

According to the brand’s website, they have a little something for everyone: “Whether you want to get tied up in a classic lace wedding dress or something a little less conventional, we have a huge selection of beautiful wedding dresses to browse. ASOS EDITION offers styles ranging from bold open backs to bohemian wedding moments … and combinations if you’re not feeling traditional. And with prices ranging from $ 10 to $ 533, the collection really has something for every price point. You can browse the collection for your big day here, and find whatever you’re looking for and more. We promise you will love it.







